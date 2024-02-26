Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 9:01 PM

NASA names new ISS manager, space operations deputy

By Sheri Walsh
Dana Weigel will become the International Space Station's new program manager, NASA announced Monday. She will succeed Joel Montalbano, who has been promoted to deputy associate administrator for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photos courtesy of NASA
Dana Weigel will become the International Space Station's new program manager, NASA announced Monday. She will succeed Joel Montalbano, who has been promoted to deputy associate administrator for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photos courtesy of NASA

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- NASA has named two new leaders at the space agency who will chart the future of the International Space Station and establish a low-Earth orbit economy.

Dana Weigel will become the space station's new program manager on April 7 and will be based at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, the space agency announced Monday. Weigel has served as NASA's deputy program manager for the International Space Station since 2021 and has worked with NASA in various positions for the past 20 years.

Advertisement

"Dana's depth of expertise and International Space Station Program experience will be instrumental as we continue to explore low Earth orbit for the benefit of all humanity," said Johnson Center Director Vanessa Wyche.

Weigel will succeed Joel Montalbano, who has been promoted to deputy associate administrator for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Related

"On behalf of NASA Johnson, we are proud of Joel's contributions and dedication to mission excellence and look forward to his accomplishments as Space Operations Mission Directorate's deputy associate administrator," Wyche added.

As Montalbano leaves his position as International Space Station Program manager, which he has occupied since 2020, he will work to maintain U.S. leadership in space by targeting the nation's goals of establishing a low-Earth orbit economy.

Advertisement

Montalbano was NASA's International Space Station deputy program manager, starting in 2012. He has served NASA since 1998 in a number of roles and was a NASA flight director from 2000 to 2008.

"With Dana continuing her contributions to space station, Joel will bring his experience to the Space Operations directorate," said Ken Bowersox, NASA's associate administrator for space operations.

"NASA will continue to benefit from their human spaceflight knowledge as we maintain our unique capabilities in orbit and prepare for the future of the agency's operations in space."

Latest Headlines

USDA trade mission aims to strengthen 'shared future' envisioned between U.S., Angola
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USDA trade mission aims to strengthen 'shared future' envisioned between U.S., Angola
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and U.S. business leaders are touring Angola this week with the expressed hope that the trade mission can "overcome" trade barriers.
Wrestling teammate charged in murder of Kentucky college student
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wrestling teammate charged in murder of Kentucky college student
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A former wrestling teammate has been arrested in the death of Kentucky college student, Josiah Kilman, who was found dead in his Campbellsville University dorm room over the weekend, according to police.
Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order for Donald Trump in upcoming hush money trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order for Donald Trump in upcoming hush money trial
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Citing "credible threats of violence" issued by Donald Trump's supporters, prosecutors in his New York criminal hush money trial on Monday asked a judge to slap a limited gag order on the former president.
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A national organization of college professors has voted to sanction New College of Florida, accusing the state and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of an "unprecedented politically motivated takeover."
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices on Monday heard arguments in a pair of potentially landmark cases relating to the freedom of social media companies such as Facebook and X to regulate speech on their platforms.
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A California judge said Monday that ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov must stay in jail as he awaits trial for allegedly lying to federal authorities about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday.
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. airman who set himself on fire in an apparent protest at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died of his injuries, military officials confirmed Monday 
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen members of Congress have called on regulators to block a proposed merger between financial giants Capital One and Discover, saying the deal will be bad for consumers.
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed an appeal on his now $464 million civil fraud judgment, an attorney for the Republican presidential candidate says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement