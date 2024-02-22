Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 1:13 PM

Private lunar lander Odysseus set to arrive on moon's surface

By Patrick Hilsman
NASA will provide live coverage of the landing of the Intuitive Machines Odysseus lander starting at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday. Photo courtesy of Intuitive Machines
NASA will provide live coverage of the landing of the Intuitive Machines Odysseus lander starting at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday. Photo courtesy of Intuitive Machines

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NASA will provide live coverage of the first commercial landing of an American unmanned spacecraft on the moon Thursday.

The Intuitive Machines Odysseus lunar lander is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface Thursday where it will transmit data back to Earth.

Advertisement

"Intuitive Machines is targeting no earlier than 5:30 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 22, to land their Odysseus lunar lander near Malapert A in the South Pole region of the Moon near Malapert A in the South Pole region of the Moon," NASA said in a press release.

NASA announced Wednesday that the spacecraft had successfully completed lunar orbital insertion at about 60 miles above the surface.

Related

NASA will provide live coverage of the landing on NASA TV and the NASA app beginning at 4 p.m. EDT.

The Odysseus lander is one of many commercial projects being supported by NASA as part of the Artimes Initiative, which supports private space exploration ahead of the planned Artimes mission, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

Advertisement

The spacecraft was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 15.

The mission was originally intended to land at the Oceanus Procellarum, but the landing site was changed to the Malapert A region.

"The decision to move from the original landing site in Oceanus Procellarum was based on a need to learn more about terrain and communications near the lunar south pole," NASA said in a press release.

The mission is the second commercial mission under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and the first mission from Intuitive Machines under the initiative.

"The NASA payloads will focus on demonstrating communication, navigation and precision landing technologies, and gathering scientific data about rocket plume and lunar surface interactions," NASA said.

NASA also says the lander will use six instruments gather data on "rocket plume and lunar surface interactions affecting radio astronomy."

Latest Headlines

DNA analysis reveals Down syndrome in prehistoric people
Science News // 1 day ago
DNA analysis reveals Down syndrome in prehistoric people
Rare gene-driven defects such as Down syndrome have occurred among human beings for many thousands of years, a new analysis of ancient DNA has revealed.
SpaceX launches Indonesian satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Indonesian satellite into orbit
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday sent a satellite into orbit that will increase access to broadband Internet in Indonesia.
OpenAI unveils new text-to-video generator Sora
Science News // 3 days ago
OpenAI unveils new text-to-video generator Sora
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT, is rolling out its text-to-video model which will generate videos up to a minute long based only on text input.
Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket
Science News // 4 days ago
Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after it aborted its first attempt, Japan on Saturday successfully launched its new H3 rocket from one of its southwestern islands.
NASA seeks candidates for yearlong simulated Mars mission
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA seeks candidates for yearlong simulated Mars mission
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday it is seeking applicants for a simulated yearlong Mars mission.
SpaceX adds to thousands of satellites in space
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX adds to thousands of satellites in space
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of a cloud-broken California blue sky, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rode a million pounds of propellant and a column of fire and smoke into space after blasting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Uruguay becomes latest nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 6 days ago
Uruguay becomes latest nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Uruguay signed NASA's Artemis Accords on Thursday, making it the 36th signatory to the U.S. pact that defines principles for the safe exploration of space.
Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave
Science News // 6 days ago
Researchers assess damage to coral reefs in Florida Keys after historic marine heat wave
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A team of researchers completed a scientific mission Wednesday to assess the damage from last year's record-high marine temperatures on restored coral reefs in the Florida Keys.
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Science News // 1 week ago
Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Meat and rice is a centuries-old dish, loved across the world in a multitude of varieties. Now, Korean scientists are combining the two, by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains.
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched an automated cargo supply spaceship to the International Space Station on Wednesday, with three tons of food and other items.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA analysis reveals Down syndrome in prehistoric people
DNA analysis reveals Down syndrome in prehistoric people
After almost 30 years in orbit, ESA's ERS-2 satellite falls into Pacific Ocean
After almost 30 years in orbit, ESA's ERS-2 satellite falls into Pacific Ocean
OpenAI unveils new text-to-video generator Sora
OpenAI unveils new text-to-video generator Sora
SpaceX launches Indonesian satellite into orbit
SpaceX launches Indonesian satellite into orbit
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement