Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 4:51 PM

Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media

By Don Jacobson
The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a pair of cases challenging laws from Texas and Florida that regulate how social media companies must apply editorial guidelines on their platforms. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a pair of cases challenging laws from Texas and Florida that regulate how social media companies must apply editorial guidelines on their platforms. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices on Monday heard arguments in a pair of potentially landmark cases relating to the freedom of social media companies such as Facebook and X to regulate speech on their platforms.

In both NetChoice vs. Paxton and Moody vs. NetChoice, technology companies are seeking to scale back state laws passed three years ago by Republican-controlled Legislatures in Texas and Florida in the wake of complaints that social media companies were censoring users, especially those with conservative views.

Advertisement

Both laws have provisions constraining the choices that social media platforms can make about which user-generated content can be displayed to the public, as well as sections requiring them to provide individualized explanations to users about their editorial decisions.

Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson and Florida counterpart Henry Whitaker each appeared before the court during the four-hour session to explain why their laws do not infringe on the First Amendment rights of giant technology companies to moderate their privately owned platforms as they see fit.

Advertisement

Rather, they claimed, the measures merely seek to modify the companies' behavior and address what critics see as an inconsistent pattern of censorship enforcement targeting conservative social and political voices.

Meanwhile, Paul Clement, an attorney for the tech company trade group NetChoice, laid out his case by saying the laws do, indeed, affect the free speech rights of the platform owners and that it is not the government's place to compel them to publish content that violates their editorial policies.

"Just as Florida may not tell the [New York Times] what opinion pieces to publish or Fox News what interviews to air, it may not tell Facebook or YouTube what content to disseminate," the companies argue in their filings.

Also appearing before the Supreme Court on Monday was U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who added the Biden administration's voice to those of the tech companies in arguing against the Florida law.

The high court is expected to issue its decision in the cases in June.

Analysts have described the cases as possibly having wide-ranging effects not only on how Americans use the Internet but also for nonprofits and traditional media companies with presences online.

In essence, the justices are being asked to define the very nature of social media platforms -- are they more like newspapers, free to exercise editorial judgment, or more akin to shopping malls, which serve as "modern town squares," or gathering places for the public and which can be compelled to host demonstrations by those whose views with which they may privately disagree.

Advertisement

Both laws are on hold after tech companies filed their legal challenges.

During Monday's questioning, justices appeared skeptical of the states' claims that their laws have no First Amendment implications.

Conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh, for instance, disagreed with fellow conservative Samuel Alito's contention that the censorship powers of the tech companies are "Orwellian," stating, "We don't want the state interfering" with the private entities even if they're powerful.

Another conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, wondered if Florida could also pass a law requiring a bookstore not to favor certain books in its display.

"Don't all methods of organization represent some kind of judgment?" she asked.

The justices also seemed confused at times over the distinctions between editorial and non-editorial online content, and how laws regarding one type of Internet content might inadvertently affect others.

At the conclusion of the hearing, it seemed likely the laws would remain blocked and the cases returned to the lower courts, the Washington Post reported.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A California judge said Monday that ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov must stay in jail as he awaits trial for allegedly lying to federal authorities about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday.
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. airman who set himself on fire in an apparent protest at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died of his injuries, military officials confirmed Monday 
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen members of Congress have called on regulators to block a proposed merger between financial giants Capital One and Discover, saying the deal will be bad for consumers.
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed an appeal on his now $464 million civil fraud judgment, an attorney for the Republican presidential candidate says.
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ronna McDaniel, who has served the Republican National Committee as chairwoman since 2017, announced she will step down on March 8 to clear the way for former president Donald Trump to name his own party leadership.
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A convicted felon and murder suspect has escaped police custody in Lousiana after pepper spraying and then stealing the cruiser of the deputy transporting him back to jail following a hospital visit.
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AT&T will reimburse customers affected by last week's network outage, the American communications company said in a statement.
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- an influential conservative political network financed by billionaire Charles Koch has announced it will cease contributing to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement