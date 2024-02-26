Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 7:38 PM

Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order for Donald Trump in upcoming hush money trial

By Don Jacobson
Manhattan prosecutors on Monday sought a gag order against former President Donald Trump for his upcoming criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Manhattan prosecutors on Monday sought a gag order against former President Donald Trump for his upcoming criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Citing "credible threats of violence" issued by Donald Trump's supporters, prosecutors in his New York criminal hush money trial on Monday asked a judge to slap a limit gag order on the former president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a motion in New York State Supreme Court asking Judge Juan Merchan to prevent Trump from making public comments about potential witnesses, attorneys and members of the court's or district attorney's staffs or their families in connection with the trial, in which he is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Advertisement

In making the gag order request, Assistant D.A. Matthew Colangelo cited Trump's "long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and court staff."

The motion does not seek to bar Trump from making statements about Bragg, himself, whom the former president already has called a "racist," "a danger to our country" and "a degenerate psychopath" among other descriptions in social media posts.

Advertisement

Trump has denied he had an affair with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set to begin on March 25.

Prosecutors say the hush money case already has generated "hundreds of threats" aimed against them, which they contend are directly connected to Trump's public attacks.

"Defendant's attacks online and in other public statements have singled out several prosecutors in the District Attorney's Office, and have also targeted the district attorney's family," they said, resulting in "credible threats of violence, harassment and intimidation."

One example prosecutors cited is that of a Utah resident who in August was charged with transmitting interstate death threats against Bragg hours after Trump posted a call on social media for his followers to "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

An affidavit submitted by the commanding officer of Bragg's security detail asserts that only one threat was made against the district attorney and this office in the 15 months before Trump "rallied his supporters in protest of this investigation and indictment," after which there was an "extraordinary surge in threat activity."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denounced the gag order request.

Implementing it "would impose an unconstitutional infringement on President Trump's First Amendment rights, including his ability to defend himself, and the rights of all Americans to hear from President Trump," he said in a statement to CNN.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

USDA trade mission aims to strengthen 'shared future' envisioned between U.S., Angola
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
USDA trade mission aims to strengthen 'shared future' envisioned between U.S., Angola
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and U.S. business leaders are touring Angola this week with the expressed hope that the trade mission can "overcome" trade barriers.
Wrestling teammate charged in murder of Kentucky college student
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Wrestling teammate charged in murder of Kentucky college student
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A former wrestling teammate has been arrested in the death of Kentucky college student, Josiah Kilman, who was found dead in his Campbellsville University dorm room over the weekend, according to police.
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A national organization of college professors has voted to sanction New College of Florida, accusing the state and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of an "unprecedented politically motivated takeover."
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices on Monday heard arguments in a pair of potentially landmark cases relating to the freedom of social media companies such as Facebook and X to regulate speech on their platforms.
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A California judge said Monday that ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov must stay in jail as he awaits trial for allegedly lying to federal authorities about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday.
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. airman who set himself on fire in an apparent protest at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died of his injuries, military officials confirmed Monday 
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen members of Congress have called on regulators to block a proposed merger between financial giants Capital One and Discover, saying the deal will be bad for consumers.
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed an appeal on his now $464 million civil fraud judgment, an attorney for the Republican presidential candidate says.
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ronna McDaniel, who has served the Republican National Committee as chairwoman since 2017, announced she will step down on March 8 to clear the way for former president Donald Trump to name his own party leadership.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement