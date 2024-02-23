Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 12:50 AM

Vice to layoff hundreds of staff

By Mark Moran
Vice Media, a former media darling, has announced that it plans to lay off hundreds of staff. Photo Courtesy of Vice Media Group/Website
Vice Media, a former media darling, has announced that it plans to lay off hundreds of staff. Photo Courtesy of Vice Media Group/Website

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Vice Media has announced plans to lay off several hundred of its 900 employees and stop publishing content online, the company announced in a staff memo Thursday.

"This decision was not made lightly," Vice Media chief Bruce Dixon wrote, adding that those affected will be "notified about next steps early next week."

Advertisement

Dixon said the company is transitioning to a "studio model," and added that Refinery29, another media brand owned by Vice, "will continue to operate as a standalone diversified digital publishing business, creating engaging social-first content."

"As you know, we are in advanced discussions to sell this business, and we are continuing with that process," Dixon continued. "We expect to announce more on that in the coming weeks."

Related

The company was rescued from bankruptcy less than a year ago, having been purchased by Fortress Investment Group.

There had been speculation, and hope among staffers, that Fortress would invest in the company in an effort to restore it to its former status, but instead opted to make deep cuts to reign in spending, and reverse ongoing financial losses.

Staffers expressed dismay at the impending layoffs and frustration at the lack of any clear path forward.

Advertisement

Vice News executive editor Josh Visser said he had asked the company's executives to address rumors of a website closure but had not yet received a response.

"I don't know more than you guys besides being able to read faces and notice who is not replying to my messages," Visser said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Vice was founded more than 20 years ago as an alternative publication in Montreal on the strength of investments from A&E Networks, Disney and the private equity firm TPG. At its height, it was valued at $5.7 billion, but like many other high-flying media publications with high hopes, it crashed back to Earth and struggled to become profitable.

Latest Headlines

In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Ahead of the grim two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States on Thursday unfurled sweeping civil and criminal actions, including indictments filed against sanctioned oligarchs.
2 children die in Northern California hillside collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 children die in Northern California hillside collapse
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two children died Thursday after they became caught in a hillside collapse in Northern California, authorities said.
Four mariners of intercepted ship charged with smuggling weapons from Iran to Houthi militants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Four mariners of intercepted ship charged with smuggling weapons from Iran to Houthi militants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Four mariners of a vessel intercepted last month by the U.S. Navy in a mission that resulted in the deaths of two Navy SEALs have been charged with transporting suspected Iranian-made weaponry.
Justice Department appoints first chief artificial intelligence officer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department appoints first chief artificial intelligence officer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has appointed its first chief artificial intelligence officer amid rising concerns about the ethics of AI.
FBI informant charged with lying about Hunter Biden rearrested
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI informant charged with lying about Hunter Biden rearrested
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The informant charged with lying to the FBI about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with a Ukraine energy company was rearrested Thursday.
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud case has denied his lawyers' request to delay enforcement of the decision.
Jury hears opening statements in 'Rust' armorer's manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jury hears opening statements in 'Rust' armorer's manslaughter trial
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces charges of manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized over six tons of methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass, Tex., port of entry.
Secretary of State Blinken stresses shared goals in meeting with Brazil's Lula
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Secretary of State Blinken stresses shared goals in meeting with Brazil's Lula
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- During a news conference on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the common agenda shared by the United States and Brazil to end the war in Gaza, despite earlier remarks from President Lula da Silva.
Georgia board upholds firing of teacher who read gender-identity book to students
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia board upholds firing of teacher who read gender-identity book to students
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Georgia Board of Education Thursday upheld the firing of fifth-grade teacher Katie Rinderle for reading a book to her students about gender identity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over election data contest
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over election data contest
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement