Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 1:55 PM

Rare document signed by Lincoln three days before death up for auction

By Chris Benson
The original letter signed by President Abraham Lincoln three days before his 1865 assassination. Photo courtesy of the Raab Collection/UPI
The original letter signed by President Abraham Lincoln three days before his 1865 assassination. Photo courtesy of the Raab Collection/UPI

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A rare document signed by President Abraham Lincoln at the White House three days before he was killed was found in a desk and is now up for auction.

"This is a rare opportunity to own something signed by Lincoln in his last days, and in fact on the day of his last speech to the public," says the Raab Collection, which has valued the signed Lincoln document at an estimated $45,000.

Advertisement

According to Raab, its research indicates Lincoln signed only two to three dozen documents in his final days before being shot at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C., by John Wilkes Booth, a white-supremacist and actor.

Nathan Raab, the Raab Collection president, said that a woman from the Midwest who was likely in her 80s gave the auction house call and arranged to visit its Philadelphia office.

Related

The woman, he said, told a "heartwarming story about her husband" who had passed away. Only later did she go through her late husband's desk, where the Lincoln document was stored.

"She didn't know much about it, except obviously, it had been acquired at some point by her late husband, who had kept it close to his work," Raab said.

Advertisement

The document reads "A.M. Gangewer is hereby appointed to discharge the duties of Third Auditor of the Treasury during the absence of the Auditor caused by sickness or otherwise," and signed by the full name "Abraham Lincoln."

Allen Gangewer -- a founder of the National Colored Home -- was a German newspaper editor from Carlisle, Pa., who was an anti-slavery advocate who worked for Lincoln's treasury secretary, Salmon Chase.

Two days before the letter was signed by the 16th U.S. president, what was known as the end of the Civil War occurred when Gen. Ulysses S. Grant received Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's surrender.

Latest Headlines

Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Another round of storms is expected for California's central and southern regions with nearly the entire state under flood watch after a series of similar weather-related activities just weeks prior.
White House announces $1.5B grant to chipmaker GlobalFoundries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces $1.5B grant to chipmaker GlobalFoundries
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A New York computer chipmaker will receive $1.5 billion from the Biden administration to help renew semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States, the White House said Monday.
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A new survey of historians ranks Donald Trump the worst president in U.S. history.
1 killed, 5 injured in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 killed, 5 injured in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five wounded in a shooting involving two groups at an Indianapolis Waffle House early Monday, authorities said.
Bee rustling season peaks as California almond trees blossom
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bee rustling season peaks as California almond trees blossom
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Bee rustling isn't as well-known as cattle rustling, but it's very real and affects beekeepers and farms throughout the nation - especially in California.
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As they continued to search for a suspect, police on Sunday identified the two people killed during Friday's shooting at the University of Colorado.
Lakewood church services resume after shooting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Lakewood church services resume after shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Services resumed at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday, a week after a woman armed with a rifle opened fire in the megachurch. The woman was killed by security guards.
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Two police officers and a paramedic-firefighgter were killed and additional officers were wounded Sunday after they responded to a domestic incident in Burnsville, Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz said.
Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- People in the Northeast and Midwest are still digging out Sunday night after a rogue winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey at a rate of 4 inches per hour.
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has launched his own line of sneakers, cologne and perfume. The $399 shoes, which had a "strict limit of three pairs per customer," are already sold out.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement