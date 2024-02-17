Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2024 / 3:16 PM

Officials have 'vehicle of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl

By Simon Druker
The search for Audrii Cunningham, 11, resumed in an area around Lake Livingston, Texas, three days after she was reported missing and an Amber Alert issued. Photo courtesy Texas EquuSearch/Facebook
1 of 2 | The search for Audrii Cunningham, 11, resumed in an area around Lake Livingston, Texas, three days after she was reported missing and an Amber Alert issued. Photo courtesy Texas EquuSearch/Facebook

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a vehicle of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.

The search for Audrii Cunningham resumed Saturday morning, focusing on an area around Lake Livingston, a reservoir in East Texas north of Houston.

Advertisement

The search was ongoing as the Texas Department of Public Safety identified a dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest, and issued a photo of the SUV. The vehicle's license plate is also clearly visible in the photo.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference to update the status of the search from the Polk County Judicial Center at 2 p.m. CST Saturday.

Advertisement

Audrii's mother Cassie Mathews told reporters she believed searchers had found the girl's backpack the day before.

"I'm being told that they have possibly found her backpack in this area, but no signs of her," Matthews said Friday evening.

Audrii was dropped off at her bus stop in Livingston, Texas, Thursday morning but never made it on board, according to police. Her family reported her missing at 5:30 p.m. that day, leading to the Amber Alert.

Investigators including the non-profit Texas EquuSearch are also focusing on other areas of interest besides the lake area but have not publicly identified them.

"Hard is an understatement, this is the stuff you see on TV and you can only imagine what the family and the parents are going through and there's not words for it," a tearful Matthews told reporters on Friday.

There is not one feeling you feel, it's a roller coaster, you are broken, you are mad, you are empty and right now I am empty," Audrii's tearful mother told reporters on Friday. "She has so many opportunities ahead of her, and she deserves every right to be able to reach those opportunities."

Latest Headlines

Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips announces campaign layoffs
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips announces campaign layoffs
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips said Saturday he is laying off a significant portion of his staff but vowed to continue running as speculation mounted he will drop out soon.
5 migrants plead not guilty in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5 migrants plead not guilty in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Five migrant men charged in connection with the highly publicized assault of two New York City police officers in Times Square last month have made their first court appearances.
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A woman's corpse along with cremated remains of at least 30 other people were found in the Denver home of a former funeral director, authorities have confirmed.
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have visited two young victims of the Super Bowl parade mass shooting that left one dead and 22 others injured.
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy who died in December while living in a migrant shelter in Chicago was killed by sepsis due to an infection contracted while at the facility, officials have confirmed.
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A propane gas leak triggered a house explosion that killed one firefighter and injured 13 others in a "catastrophic" blast in Sterling, Va., late on Friday, authorities said.
NY Times: Trump privately "likes" national 16-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NY Times: Trump privately "likes" national 16-week abortion ban
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump favors a national ban on abortions after 16 weeks, the New York Times has reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Wet pattern persists: New storms to soak California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wet pattern persists: New storms to soak California
A relentless wet pattern will continue for the West Coast through at least the middle of next week, bringing multiple storms, locally heavy rainfall new flooding risks, forecasters say.
Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a report of a person threatening to commit a shooting at Stanford University Friday.
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York judge has declared former President Donald Trump must pay more than $354 million in damages related to civil fraud and cannot conduct real estate business in the state for three years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting
2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement