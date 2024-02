The Turkish Coast Guard is looking for six crew members from a ship that sank Thursday. Screenshot courtesy of Turkish Coast Guard

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rescuers are looking for six missing crew members from a cargo ship sank Thursday off the coast of Turkey. "This morning, at 6:30, information was received that a commercial ship named Batuhan A, with 6 crew members on board, started to sink in the Sea of Marmara, off Busra Karacabey, due to heavy weather and sea conditions," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted to X Thursday. Advertisement

According to Yerlikaya, an empty life raft was discovered during rescue efforts.

Rescue efforts involved a Coast Guard aircraft, two Coast Guard ships, two Coast Guard boats and two tugboats, according to Yerlikaya.

Meanwhile, a Coast Guard helicopter was delayed from joining rescue efforts due to adverse weather conditions.

Yerlikaya also shared a clip from the Turkish coast guard, showing the empty life raft floating on the waves.