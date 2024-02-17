Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2024 / 2:06 PM

Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter

By Simon Druker
A 5-year-old boy who died in December while living in a migrant shelter in Chicago was killed by sepsis due to an infection, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed. Photo courtesy of Cook County Medical Examiner's Office
1 of 2 | A 5-year-old boy who died in December while living in a migrant shelter in Chicago was killed by sepsis due to an infection, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed. Photo courtesy of Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy who died in December while living in a migrant shelter in Chicago was killed by sepsis due to an infection contracted while at the facility, officials have confirmed.

The sepsis stemmed from an infection of streptococcus pyogenes, the bacteria that can lead to strep throat and other life-threatening infections, the Cook County Medical Examiner said in a report distributed to media outlets on Friday.

Advertisement

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died on Dec. 17, 2023, after going into medical distress at the migrant shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Paramedics rushed him to Comer Children's Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to the infection.

His death sparked criticism of health conditions within the city's migrant shelter system. Public health officials warned last year the shelters were witnessing a surge of chickenpox and strep throat cases among children, with hundreds of instances reported.

Related

The shelter is home to some 2,500 migrants, about half of which are children.

At the time of his death, however, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said "the child does not appear to have died from an infectious disease."

Advertisement

The boy was also stricken with adenovirus, rhinovirus and COVID-19, which all contributed to his death, according to the autopsy report.

The boy, his mother, father and 2-year-old brother emigrated from Venezuela, arriving in Chicago just days earlier and eventually moving into the shelter on South Halsted Street in the city.

"The City of Chicago again expresses our deepest condolences to the family of Jean Carlos Martínez Rivero," the mayor's office said in a statement issued Saturday. "This is a tragic loss, and we appreciate the work of community partners supporting the Martínez Rivero family during this difficult time."

In the newest statement, Johnson's office pushed back against concerns about conditions in the city's shelters.

The city "coordinates medical screenings for all shelter residents, weekly on-site provider support, on-site vaccination events for COVID, varicella, and flu, and partnerships with a network of community health centers for other healthcare needs. All shelter residents are offered comprehensive medical examinations and care," the mayor's office said in the statement.

Chicago's administration "has prioritized the health and well-being of asylum seekers throughout the New Arrivals Mission in partnership with community healthcare providers and Cook County Health, and the Chicago Department of Public Health will continue to monitor and respond to all reportable cases of infectious disease across the City's temporary shelter system," the statement read.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Officials have 'vehicle of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Officials have 'vehicle of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a vehicle of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A woman's corpse along with cremated remains of at least 30 other people were found in the Denver home of a former funeral director, authorities have confirmed.
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have visited two young victims of the Super Bowl parade mass shooting that left one dead and 22 others injured.
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A propane gas leak triggered a house explosion that killed one firefighter and injured 13 others in a "catastrophic" blast in Sterling, Va., late on Friday, authorities said.
NY Times: Trump privately "likes" national 16-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NY Times: Trump privately "likes" national 16-week abortion ban
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump favors a national ban on abortions after 16 weeks, the New York Times has reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Wet pattern persists: New storms to soak California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wet pattern persists: New storms to soak California
A relentless wet pattern will continue for the West Coast through at least the middle of next week, bringing multiple storms, locally heavy rainfall new flooding risks, forecasters say.
Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a report of a person threatening to commit a shooting at Stanford University Friday.
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York judge has declared former President Donald Trump must pay more than $354 million in damages related to civil fraud and cannot conduct real estate business in the state for three years.
President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday visited the site of last year's massive train derailment in the small village of East Palestine in the northeastern part of Ohio.
Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The hearing is adjourned over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement