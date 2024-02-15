Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 1:17 AM

U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran

By Darryl Coote
The U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen (L) imposed sanctions against three people and four entities accused of being a procurement network for Iran. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
The U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen (L) imposed sanctions against three people and four entities accused of being a procurement network for Iran. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three people and four companies that the United States accuses of procuring American goods and technology for Iran and the Middle Eastern country's U.S.-designated central bank.

The sanctions were announced Wednesday by the Treasury and State Department, specifically targeting Iran-based Information Services Corporation, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of Iran, which was designated by the United States in September 2019 for funding Tehran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Advertisement

"The Central Bank of Iran has played a critical role in providing financial and technological support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force and Hezbollah, both foreign terrorist organizations and key drivers of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"Today's action demonstrates that defying export restrictions and circumventing sanctions against Iran will result in consequences."

Related

Officials said ISC is the technology arm of CBI and uses front companies to acquire U.S. goods and technology, which are then forwarded on to the central bank.

Along with ISC, the United States on Wednesday sanctioned the United Arab Emirates-based Advance Banking Solution on accusations of being one of those ISC front companies. U.S. officials said it bought U.S. goods and technology from more than two dozen companies that were then transferred to CBI by lying about who the intended end users of the products were.

Advertisement

UAE-based Freedom Star General Trading was blacklisted for facilitating the shipment of goods from the UAE to CBI in Iran, while Turkey's Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim was hit as it serves as the ISC's in-country representative and worked as part of the procurement network.

Individuals sanctioned were ISC Chief Executive Officer Seyed Abotaleb Najafi, 67, Freedom Star President Mohammad Reza Khademi, 57, and ISC employee Pouria Mirdamadi, 44.

Sanctions block those designated from acquiring U.S. property and accessing the U.S. financial market while barring Americans from doing business with them.

It also recently developed the Central Bank Digital

the Turkey-based United Arab Emeritus-based Advance Banking Solution, Freedom Star General Trading

The United States sanctioned CBI in September of 2019 over funding Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops.

Latest Headlines

House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- House Homeland Security Chairman and Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, who oversaw the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, announced Wednesday he plans to retire from Congress when his term ends.
Rep. James Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. James Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Rep. James Clyburn announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his post as assistant House Democratic leader, but stated he will seek re-election in November.
Special council urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's request to review immunity claim
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Special council urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's request to review immunity claim
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to deny Donald Trump's request to stay an appellate court's ruling that denied him a broad claim of presidential immunity against federal election charges.
Duolingo under investigation in Russia for LGBTQ+ content
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Duolingo under investigation in Russia for LGBTQ+ content
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Global language-learning app Duolingo is under investigation in Russia for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, according to Russian state media.
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden blocked the deportation of "certain Palestinians who are present in the United States" on Wednesday, giving them an 18-month safe haven as humanitarian conditions in Gaza deteriorate.
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- One person was killed, and more than 20 were injured, after gunmen opened fire Wednesday on partygoers near the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, according to police who said three people are in custody.
Customs officials check more than 1B flower shipments prior to Valentine's Day
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Customs officials check more than 1B flower shipments prior to Valentine's Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday, Valentine's Day, the agency has inspected more than 1 billion cut flower shipments since Jan. 1.
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Speculation that Russia is on the cusp of putting a nuclear device in space is raising alarm on Capitol Hill a day before the White House is to brief congressional leaders on a 'serious national security threat.'
Bipartisan bill targets burnout, suicide rate among health care providers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bipartisan bill targets burnout, suicide rate among health care providers
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers expressed bipartisan support Wednesday for the reauthorization of legislation aimed at protecting health care workers from burnout.
Republicans call EPA regulations 'burdensome,' despite their public benefits
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Republicans call EPA regulations 'burdensome,' despite their public benefits
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Wednesday attacked environmental regulations as "burdensome" for small businesses, saying they stifle innovation, even as some testified that the rules align community and business interests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement