Feb. 15, 2024 / 4:22 AM

NYC sues major social media platforms over youth mental health crisis

By Darryl Coote
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (C) announced a lawsuit Wednesday that accuses five major social media platforms of fueling the ongoing national youth mental health crisis. Photo courtesy of New York City/Release
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (C) announced a lawsuit Wednesday that accuses five major social media platforms of fueling the ongoing national youth mental health crisis. Photo courtesy of New York City/Release

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A month after declaring social media a public health hazard, New York City is suing several major platforms on allegations that their dangerous and addictive features are fueling the nation's youth mental health crisis.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the Superior Court of the State of California against TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube, accusing them of embedding their platforms with design features taken from the gambling and cigarette industry to drive engagement and advertising revenue at the expense of the health of the city's youth.

"Defendants know children and adolescents are in a developmental stage that leaves them particularly vulnerable to the addictive effects of these features," the city said in the lawsuit. "Defendants target them anyway, in pursuit of additional profit."

The city said the platforms' use of algorithms, mechanics and manipulation through reciprocity and its negligent conduct have been a leading factor in fueling the youth mental health crisis.

"Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing children to content they are not ready for, disrupting the educational process and seriously damaging their self-esteem and well-being," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

"We are filing litigation today demanding that companies be held accountable for their platforms' damaging influences on the mental health of our young people."

The lawsuit comes less than a month after the city issued a Health Commissioner's Advisory, designating social media as a "public health hazard," making it the first city to take such a step.

Adams on Wednesday said recent data shows that New York City's youth are experiencing anxiety, hopelessness and suicidal ideations at rates like never before and there is growing evidence that social media is a major cause.

He said social media is also linked to an array of concerns from online bullying and lack of sleep to the spread of xenophobia and dangerous challenges, such as subway surfing.

"We're facing a serious youth mental health crisis and it is up to us as parents, as city and as a society to take action, not just to improve academics and build social skills, but to save lives," he said.

