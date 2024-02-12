Trending
Feb. 12, 2024 / 9:40 PM

1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting

By Darryl Coote
Authorities are looking for those responsible for a shooting that erupted Monday at a New York City subway station. Photo courtesy of NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry/X
Authorities are looking for those responsible for a shooting that erupted Monday at a New York City subway station. Photo courtesy of NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry/X

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that erupted Monday at a New York City subway station following a dispute between two groups of teenagers, authorities said.

Authorities told reporters during a press conference that police received reports of shots fired at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station at around 4:30 p.m. and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds on the northbound No. 4 platform.

The victims were identified as four males and two females between the ages of 14 and 71. All were taken to local hospitals where authorities said a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead. The others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

"Today, another senseless act of violence occurred on our transit system," NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella said. "We have innocent victims and we want New Yorkers to know that we will get you, whoever was responsible for this."

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper told reporters that it was not a random shooting and that it was the result of a fight between two groups of teenagers on a train.

He said the first shots rang out as the train pulled into the station and its doors opened. As people started running from the train to the platform, more shots were fired and that was when the victims were shot.

Authorities added that it was unclear if some of those shot were involved in the shooting. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance footage, they said.

"You are now NYPD's most wanted, and you have the greatest detectives in the world looking for you," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard said. "We suggest you turn yourself in because you're not going to make it."

