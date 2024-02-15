Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 3:16 PM / Updated at 3:54 PM

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies as House Republicans seek to cut funding

By Doug Cunningham
Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C. House Republicans are seeking to claw back funding for the IRS provided in the Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 3 | Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C. House Republicans are seeking to claw back funding for the IRS provided in the Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel is resuming testimony Thursday afternoon before the House Ways and Means Committee as the GOP-controlled chamber seeks to take money from the Inflation Reduction Act away from the IRS.

In the first bill passed under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January 2023, House Republicans voted to repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents. The funding in the Inflation Reduction Act provided $80 billion to the IRS over 10 years.

Advertisement

GOP Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith called that funding a windfall for the IRS as he indicated he will question Werfel about how the money will be used.

In his opening statement about the hearing, Chairman Jason Smith R-Mo., said, "We have serious questions about numerous other issues such as the implementation of an IRS direct file scheme that the American people didn't ask for; how the IRS is spending its windfall of $80 billion; and fantasy-land claims about how much revenue the agency thinks it will generate from increased audits."

Advertisement

Smith said Republicans have concerns about the Biden administration's approach to the IRS and the tax agency's handling of several important issues.

In his opening statement at the hearing, Werfel said the decision about whether to adequately fund the agency comes down to a fundamental choice of whether or not the IRS will have the resources to properly carry out its mission.

He said resources are needed that allow taxpayers to "easily interact with IRS to meet their tax responsibilities or resolve issues if they arise, to ensure fairness in the tax system through its enforcement activities, to quickly and effectively addresses tax scams that exploit vulnerable populations, and has updated IT infrastructure and modern technology platforms capable of supporting our transformation work."

"As commissioner, I remain committed to leading the IRS's transformation efforts in close collaboration with your committee, and I look forward to working with you to achieve a more modern and high-performing IRS, which will better serve taxpayers and our nation," Werfel said.

In later testimony in the day, Werfel said that there are a couple of areas where artificial intelligence is being introduced into IRS operations.

"First in our call center, so that we are kind of using, for example, Chatbot so that when you're asking a question before you get to a live assister they're using language recognition to answer your question and then you resolve the question more quickly," Werfel said.

Advertisement

He added that there's very sophisticated AI modeling that uses advanced math that means the IRS is more likely to pull a case in which there's possible evasion versus not.

"That means the honest taxpayer doesn't get burdened and that means the dishonest taxpayer gets accountability," Werfel testified.

Smith also criticized the IRS over the case of an IRS contractor sentenced to five years in prison for theft of taxpayer information.

"I think the Department of Justice woefully undercharged this individual, but I'm pleased the judge applied the maximum sentence available to her," Smith said. "But this story doesn't end with that case. The IRS must be accountable for allowing this theft to happen and must ensure that it fixes security vulnerabilities at the agency."

Smith also raised the issue of what he described as IRS whistleblowers allegedly being retaliated against for charging that the DOJ gave preferential treatment to Hunter Biden.

Werfel said, "The 2024 filing season is off to a strong start, and, assuming the agency receives adequate funding going forward, the future holds great promise for the agency and the taxpayers we serve."

Read More

Latest Headlines

DA Fani Willis testifies on office romance amid Trump case: 'I'm not on trial'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DA Fani Willis testifies on office romance amid Trump case: 'I'm not on trial'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified Thursday in a hearing over efforts by one of Donald Trump's co-defendants to remove her from the Georgia election interference case over an office romance.
Justice Department says it disrupts Russian malware network on Internet routers
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Justice Department says it disrupts Russian malware network on Internet routers
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that it thwarted a Russia-backed hacking network that infiltrated hundreds of Internet routers.
Justice Department sues Tennessee for discrimination against people with HIV
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department sues Tennessee for discrimination against people with HIV
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed suit Thursday against Tennessee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for enforcing a law it says discriminates against HIV patients.
Gas cylinder explosion injures 9 Los Angeles firefighters, 2 critically
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas cylinder explosion injures 9 Los Angeles firefighters, 2 critically
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An explosion in Los Angeles on Thursday injured nine firefighters, including two who were in critical condition.
State Department offers $10M for information on Blackcat ransomware ring
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department offers $10M for information on Blackcat ransomware ring
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Thursday a reward of up to $10 million for information about anyone who holds a key leadership position in the ALPHV or Blackcat ransomeware group.
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set for March 25 after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges Thursday and refused to delay the trial.
Biden, Poland's president to discuss Ukraine war in White House meeting next month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Poland's president to discuss Ukraine war in White House meeting next month
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host Poland President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in March, the White House said Thursday.
DOJ report cites 'operational and managerial deficiencies' in 344 inmate deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ report cites 'operational and managerial deficiencies' in 344 inmate deaths
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Recent high-profile inmate deaths in federal prisons have raised concerns about operational deficiencies, the U.S. inspector general said Thursday.
12 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein file suit against government
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
12 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein file suit against government
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Unidentified accusers of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday, charging that the FBI repeatedly failed to investigate the wealthy financier.
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police took a 46-year-old man into custody after the suspect was accused of shooting three officers trying to serve a warrant on him and then barricading himself for more than 12 hours on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement