Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 12:07 AM

Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding

By Sheri Walsh
House Republicans voted Monday to cut billions in IRS funding, in their first majority action under a new Congress and House speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
House Republicans voted Monday to cut billions in IRS funding, in their first majority action under a new Congress and House speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted Monday to slash billions in IRS funding, in their first majority action under a new Congress and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The House voted along party lines 221-210 Monday evening, passing legislation to rescind a good part of an Internal Revenue Service funding boost in the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed last year.

Advertisement

The increase in IRS funding is estimated to be about $80 billion over 10 years. House Resolution 23 "would rescind certain balances made available to the Internal Revenue Service," as Republican lawmakers claim the Biden administration plans to hire 87,000 IRS agents.

"Our first bill will repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents, because the government should be here to help you, not go after you," McCarthy said early Saturday morning after he won House speaker following a 15th vote.

RELATED In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package

The Treasury Department estimated in 2021 that the $80 billion would fund just under 87,000 employees, but did not say all of those would be new agents.

Instead, the IRS says the money would be used to update its antiquated technology systems and hire and train new information technology specialists, as well as customer service representatives and some new agents.

Advertisement

While the bill has passed the House, it has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate or the president's desk.

RELATED Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker job on 15th vote amid tension in chamber

According to a Congressional Budget Office report, the IRS legislation that passed the House on Monday would increase the budget deficit by $114 billion over 10 years.

The White House blasted the measure as "reckless."

"House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe," the White House said in a statement before Monday's vote.

RELATED Biden faces 'grim' prospects with new divided Congress

"Each year the top one percent hides about 20 percent of their income from the government so they can get away with not paying any tax on it. That means that working people -- who report 99 percent of their income to the IRS -- pay a larger share of collected taxes than they should," the White House added.

"If the President were presented with H.R. 23 -- or any other bill that enables the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations to cheat on their taxes, while honest and hard-working Americans are left to pay the tab -- he would veto it."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Meta has built a new advertisement delivery system to prevent discriminatory housing advertising, the Justice Department said Monday, some seven months after the social media behemoth agreed to implement the changes.
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law, saying limiting guns in schools, restaurants and libraries presents "considerable constitutional problems."
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico on Monday, to discuss drugs and migration.
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent political unrest in Brazil, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invited Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Washington and the new U.S. ambassador to Brazil was sworn in.
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. House of Representatives took its first legislative action Monday evening, adopting a controversial rules package honed partly in Rep. Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker.
Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Classified documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered in a private office in Washington and turned over to the National Archives in November, a White House lawyer confirmed Monday.
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 6-year-old child who allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., is receiving treatment at a local medical facility, police said during a press conference on Monday.
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
Prosecutors: Bloody knife found in home of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prosecutors: Bloody knife found in home of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A bloody knife was found in the home of a Massachusetts woman who went missing, prosecutors said Monday as her husband was arraigned for allegedly misleading investigators.
7,000 nurses at NYC hospitals begin strike over contracts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
7,000 nurses at NYC hospitals begin strike over contracts
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 7,000 nurses at hospitals in New York City began a strike over contracts Monday as some picketed outside the hospitals where they work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement