Feb. 13, 2024 / 7:42 AM

House GOP set to try again in effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will face a second vote Tuesday in a Republican effort to impeach him. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will face a second vote Tuesday in a Republican effort to impeach him. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The House is expected to hold second vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise returning to his seat.

Scalise, who missed last week's vote while being treated for blood cancer, could provide the decisive vote to impeach Mayorkas as the GOP suffered an embarrassing defeat last week.

The vote failed 216-214 in the first attempt to impeach Mayorkas. Republicans Ken Buck, of Colorado, Tom McClintock, of California, and Mike Gallagher, of Wisconsin, joined all Democrats against impeachment.

If Republicans delay the vote, they could face an increased challenge if former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., reclaims his old House seat in a special election on Tuesday that was previously held by George Santos, R-N.Y., before he was expelled.

Buck has said while he disagrees with Mayorkas and the Biden administration's policies at the border, his work as Homeland Security secretary does not rise to the "high crimes and misdemeanor" standards set by the Constitution.

McClintock said he plans to repeat his vote against impeachment on Tuesday.

"Well, the Constitution hasn't changed since last week, so my vote is not going to change," McClintock told The Hill. "These are the same reasons I vigorously opposed the sham impeachment of Donald Trump.

"It dumbs down the standard for impeachment and assurance is going to become a constant fixture in our national life whenever the White House is held by one party and in the Congress by other."

Mayorkas, in turn, blamed Congress on Sunday for the U.S. struggles to stop southern border crossing.

"It certainly is a crisis [at the border] and we don't bear responsibility for a broken system," Mayorkas told NBC News. "We're dealing a tremendous amount within that broken system but fundamentally Congress is the only one who can fix it."

Even if Republicans muster enough votes to impeach Mayorkas, there would be little chance of him being removed with the Democratic control of the Senate where a trial would need to be held and a two-thirds vote for removal.

Senate passes $95B emergency defense bill; House speaker voices opposition
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Senate passes $95B emergency defense bill; House speaker voices opposition
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate comfortably passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package, with $60 designated for Ukraine, early Tuesday morning despite House Speaker Mike Johnson objecting to the bill.
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in the United States for her role in a sophisticated multimillion-dollar scheme to illegally ship electronic components to Russia that the Kremlin has used in the Ukraine war.
Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The former mayor of the Puerto Rican city of Guaynabo has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for accepting bribes.
43 mayors call on Biden admin. to extend immigrant work permits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
43 mayors call on Biden admin. to extend immigrant work permits
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Nearly four dozen city mayors are calling on the Biden administration to extend work permits for migrants, stating that without the measure thousands will lose their jobs.
Biden campaign joins TikTok despite national security concerns
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden campaign joins TikTok despite national security concerns
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's campaign has joined TikTok, in an effort to gain young voters, despite Biden signing legislation to ban the popular video app on federal devices over national security concerns.
Trump endorses Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law to head RNC
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump endorses Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law to head RNC
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced his endorsement of Michael Whatley to head the Republican National Committee despite its chair, Ronna McDaniel, stating she was not stepping down.
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday as the two leaders disagreed over key issues on Israel's war in Gaza.
1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that erupted Monday at a New York City subway station following a dispute between two groups of teenagers, authorities said.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block last week's appellate court decision shooting down his claims of absolute presidential immunity.
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a closed-door hearing Monday in federal court in Fort Pierce, Fla., over which classified information can be shared with his defense team in the case over his handling of materials.
