Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 29, 2024 / 9:03 AM

White House to curb use of compensation history in hiring, setting pay

By A.L. Lee
Equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter is the namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on Jan. 29, 2009. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter is the namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on Jan. 29, 2009. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new initiatives Monday to address wage gaps and promote equal pay for federal employees and contractors on the 15th anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.

The moves seek to establish salaries based on qualifications, skills, experience, and expertise by reducing reliance on past compensation history in hiring and establishing pay, while promoting fair and equitable compensation between men and women, the White House said.

Advertisement

As part of the effort, the Office of Personnel Management will issue new rules to prohibit more than 80 federal agencies from factoring in an individual's current or previous pay when deciding the salaries of federal employees.

The strategy is designed to mitigate pay discrimination that may persist as workers transition between different job roles.

Related

In a similar move, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council will propose barring federal contractors and subcontractors from looking to obtain applicants' past pay while hiring or establishing pay for government contracts and require them to include expected salary ranges in job listings.

Advertisement

Lastly, the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will issue guidance to provide clarity on when relying on past compensation can be considered unlawful discrimination under protections already in place for hiring and pay decisions.

The new measures will help to implement executive orders signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and 2022, which aimed to advance pay equity for government workers and ensure women and minorities have immediate access to thousands of new manufacturing and clean energy jobs created under Biden's legislative agenda, The White House said.

The moves also build upon an executive order from January 2022 that raised the minimum wage of federal workers to $15 per hour.

The introduction of the new policies come as women, on average, earn 84 cents for every dollar earned by men across all sectors, while the disparities are even higher for women of color, President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"These new actions adopt commonsense policies that will help pay millions of workers fairly, close gender and racial wage gaps, and yield tangible benefits for the federal government and federal contractors," Biden wrote. "These policies are good for workers, our economy, and for families."

Advertisement

Biden also vowed to keep pressure on Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would help to eliminate gender-based pay discrimination and ensure pay transparency well beyond his term.

Collectively, the new policies and initiatives will seek to ensure that women and people of color can fully participate in the labor force for fair and equal pay, while also improving recruiting, reducing turnover, enhancing job performance and boosting morale, the White House said.

In a sign of progress, the gender pay gap reached a record low over the past year as the administration has sought to address persistent wage gaps throughout the federal workforce.

The administration strategically announced the actions on the anniversary of the landmark Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on Jan. 29, 2009, nine days after he was sworn in for his first term.

The legislation was named in recognition of Lilly Ledbetter, a longtime employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., who upon nearing retirement in the late 1990s, discovered substantial pay disparities between her salary and that of her male counterparts, who did the same job.

She filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, leading to a lawsuit against Goodyear, claiming gender-based pay discrimination.

Advertisement

The case ultimately reached the Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 against Ledbetter, stating that she should have filed her complaint within 180 days of the pay decision by the company, effectively limiting the time frame for anyone to bring such claims.

In response, legislation in Ledbetter's name was proposed in Congress in 2008 during the final year of George W. Bush's presidency. That bill was defeated, but it was reintroduced in January 2009 after Obama was elected and passed overwhelmingly in the House and Senate.

The Ledbetter law modified the Civil Rights Act of 1964, emphasizing that the 180-day statute of limitations for filing an equal-pay lawsuit resets with each new paycheck, allowing employees like Ledbetter more time to challenge pay discrimination.

Latest Headlines

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh murder trial to testify in jury tampering case
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh murder trial to testify in jury tampering case
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, convicted last year for the murder of his wife and son, will testify Monday as he seeks a new trial over allegations of jury tampering.
Bipartisan bill addressing lithium-ion battery fires awaits congressional action
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bipartisan bill addressing lithium-ion battery fires awaits congressional action
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- As electric bikes have grown in popularity, poorly manufactured lithium-ion batteries and electronics have led to a spate of fires. New legislation congressional legislation aims to fix the problem.
Escaped 17-year-old murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Escaped 17-year-old murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department announced that escaped 17-year-old murder suspect Shane Pryor was recaptured by U.S. Marshals on Sunday, bringing an end to the five-day manhunt.
Three U.S. soldiers are dead in a drone strike in Jordan
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Three U.S. soldiers are dead in a drone strike in Jordan
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. service members have been killed and at least 34 others injured by a drone strike in the Kingdom of Jordan, Biden administration and military officials said.
House GOP unveils Mayorkas impeachment articles
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House GOP unveils Mayorkas impeachment articles
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- House GOP memes have filed a pair of articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alleging that he committed "high crimes and misdemeanors."
Pelosi said she will ask FBI to investigate pro-Palestine protesters
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Pelosi said she will ask FBI to investigate pro-Palestine protesters
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she will ask the FBI to investigate the financing of pro-Palestine protesters, seemingly indicating they may be Russian plants.
Maui authorities confirm identity of last victim months after deadly wildfires
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Maui authorities confirm identity of last victim months after deadly wildfires
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The last victim of a series of deadly wildfires that razed the historic community of Lahaina and others on the island of Maui over the summer has been identified by authorities.
Atmospheric river continues to unleash drenching rainfall in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Atmospheric river continues to unleash drenching rainfall in Pacific Northwest
An atmospheric river now on its way to the Pacific Northwest will unleash new waves of heavy rain in already-soaked areas, forecasters warned Saturday.
World's largest cruise ship ready to set sail from Miami in maiden passenger voyage
U.S. News // 1 day ago
World's largest cruise ship ready to set sail from Miami in maiden passenger voyage
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Royal Caribbean's 1,198-foot-long Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a gross tonnage of 250,800, was ready to set sail on its maiden passenger voyage from Miami on Saturday.
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Investigators for the Office of the Inspector General and the Department of Justice are looking into the recent partial closure of the Washington Bride in Rhode Island months after it was re-opened following repairs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Escaped 17-year-old murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
Escaped 17-year-old murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
Pelosi said she will ask FBI to investigate pro-Palestine protesters
Pelosi said she will ask FBI to investigate pro-Palestine protesters
Three U.S. soldiers are dead in a drone strike in Jordan
Three U.S. soldiers are dead in a drone strike in Jordan
Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass
Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass
Environmental activists attempt to vandalize the Mona Lisa
Environmental activists attempt to vandalize the Mona Lisa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement