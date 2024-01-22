Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 9:55 PM

U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons

By Darryl Coote
The U.S. Navy has identified Special Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, on Monday, as one of two Navy Seals who were lost at sea during a nighttime raid on a ship near Somalia on Jan. 11,. Officials say the search-and-rescue effort was formally declared a recovery mission as Ingram was declared dead. Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI
The U.S. Navy has identified Special Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, on Monday, as one of two Navy Seals who were lost at sea during a nighttime raid on a ship near Somalia on Jan. 11,. Officials say the search-and-rescue effort was formally declared a recovery mission as Ingram was declared dead. Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Monday identified two SEALs who went missing earlier this month in waters off the coast of Somalia during a mission that resulted in the seizure of a ship transporting weapons from Iran to Houthi militants in Yemen.

The men were declared dead Sunday by U.S. Central Command as it announced the end of the 10-day search-and-rescue operation for them and the start or the recovery mission.

The SEALs were identified Monday as Special Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers and Special Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram. They had been assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit.

"We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage's families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time," Capt. Blake Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said in a statement.

"They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community."

Chambers and Gage went missing Jan. 11 during the night seizure of a ship transporting advanced weaponry, including Iran-made ballistic missiles and cruise missile components, from Tehran to its proxy Houthi militia in Yemen.

U.S., Japanese and Spanish assets scoured more than 21,000 square miles before calling off the search for them.

President Joe Biden mourned their deaths Monday in a statement.

"These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans," the president said.

"Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans. Our entire country stands with you. We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice."

The incident, which remains under investigation, occurred as the Houthis have been launching attacks at commercial shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid Israel's war in Gaza against another Iran proxy militia, Hamas.

The Houthis have vowed to attack all Israel-bound ships, but have since widened to scope of their attacks to seemingly all vessels in the region.

The United States has responded with strikes targeting Houthi assets, including on Monday.

