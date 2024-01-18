Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 8:02 PM

Spelman College receives record $100 million donation from longtime trustee

By Mark Moran

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Spelman College has received a $100 million donation from a businesswoman and philanthropist, the largest such gift in the history of a historically black college or university, the Atlanta-based school announced Thursday.

The donation was made by Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, chairman of Greenleaf Trust.

"We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity," said Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. "This gift is a critical step in our school's mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can't thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There's no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her."

The $100 million gift coincides with the 100 year anniversary of Spelman's official naming in 1924.

Stryker has been a Spelman College Trustee since 1997 and has worked to "empower women through higher education and advance opportunities for additional marginalized groups," a statement from Spelman said.

$75 million of the $100 million will be used create endowed scholarships for future students, and the remaining $25 million to bolster the school's focus on public policy and democracy, improve student housing and meet what the school calls other "critical strategic needs."

Spelman said it will focus on removing financial barriers that currently prevent qualified students from enrolling.

The institution was founded in 1881 and named Spelman College in 1924. It is considered a leading liberal arts college and is widely recognized as focused on "the education of women of African descent," the college said in its statement.

With an enrollment of 2,300 students, Spelman bills itself as the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.Ds. in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Well-known alumni include Children's Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, and political leader Stacey Abrams.

