U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 8:21 PM

Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume

By Mike Heuer
New Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are displayed during the launch day at Apple Omotesando store in Tokyo on Sept. 22, 2023. The Ultra 2 and Series 9 smartwatches are banned from importation and sales in the United States if they include pulse oximetry technology as of Thursday afternoon. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
New Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are displayed during the launch day at Apple Omotesando store in Tokyo on Sept. 22, 2023. The Ultra 2 and Series 9 smartwatches are banned from importation and sales in the United States if they include pulse oximetry technology as of Thursday afternoon. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 once again will be banned from sales in the United States as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal District on Wednesday denied Apple's request to continue halting an importation ban and sales of smartwatches that use pulse oximetry technology to measure the wearer's blood-oxygen level.

The International Trade Commission in October ruled in favor of a request to halt sales of the Apple smartwatches by medical technology firm Masimo Corp. Masimo officials say Apple co-opted its patented technology and poached several workers who helped to develop it.

The ITC banned the importation of the watches into the United States if they use the pulse oximetry technology on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches.

Apple officials within days of the ITC ruling obtained a temporary stay on the U.S. importation and sales ban pending an appeal and sought a longer duration for the halt on the sales ban from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal District.

The federal appellate court today denied Apple's request for an extended stay on the sales ban, so the ban resumes at 5 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Apple can sell Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the United States that don't include the pulse oximetry technology to read wearers' blood oxygen levels.

While the stay was in effect, Apple continued selling the smartwatches in the United States that contained the pulse oximetry technology. Apple officials initially removed all offending watches after the ITC ruling in October banned their sales but resumed their sales when the appellate court placed a stay on the sales ban order.

Apple will continue its appeal seeking to overturn the importation and sales ban.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, of New York, introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, also of New York, for calling Jan. 6 defendants "hostages."
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- After a contentious exchange in the courtroom on Wednesday, a federal judge denied former President Donald Trump's request for his recusal from a defamation case brought by author E. Jean Carroll.
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Five victims identified in deadly I-81 accident in northeastern Pennsylvania
Pending court's decision, Maine judge declines ruling on Trump ballot case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pending court's decision, Maine judge declines ruling on Trump ballot case
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Maine declined to rule Wednesday, on the secretary of state's decision to remove former President Donald Trump from Maine's primary ballot, pending a decision on a similar case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court signals it could limit some powers of federal agencies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court signals it could limit some powers of federal agencies
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Conservative Supreme Court justices seemed inclined to overturn a doctrine that allows federal agencies to interpret ambiguous legislation, after they heard oral arguments Wednesday for more than three hours.
Treasury Department sanctions ex-Guatemalan energy minister
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions ex-Guatemalan energy minister
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against former Guatemalan energy minister Alberto Primentel Mata for alleged bribery in connection with government contracts.
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Powerful Israeli airstrikes pounded the Gaza town of Khan Younis on Tuesday night as the death toll from Israel's war against Hamas militants reached 24,448 Gaza residents and 193 Israeli troops.
737 Max 9 jetliners still grounded as FAA's Boeing probe continues
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
737 Max 9 jetliners still grounded as FAA's Boeing probe continues
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday detailed its expanded probe into Boeing's 737 Max 9 jets, keeping the planes with door plugs grounded until data from its investigation is thoroughly reviewed.
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization for their ongoing targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Supreme Court set to hear cases challenging regulation authority of federal agencies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court set to hear cases challenging regulation authority of federal agencies
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could dramatically reshape how the government regulates critical social concerns while guiding the operations of private industries under strict federal rules.
