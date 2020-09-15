Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday unveiled new versions of its Apple Watch and iPad in addition to a new fitness service and a bundle of its various subscription offerings.

CEO Tim Cook introduced the new slate of products in a live streamed keynote speech. The event didn't include an announcement of a new iPhone, which is expected to be released at a future event.

Tuesday's presentation instead placed central focus on the Apple Watch Series 6, which Apple COO Jeff Williams said has a sensor capable of measuring the amount of oxygen in the user's blood.

The latest version of the smartwatch is also 20% faster than its predecessor, using the processor in the iPhone 11, has a brighter display and will go on sale beginning Friday starting at $399.

Apple will also launch a less expensive version of the device on Friday with the $279 Apple Watch S. Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said chargers for both Apple Watches will not be included and must be purchased separately, as part of an effort to improve environmental sustainability.

In addition to the new Apple Watches, the company introduced two new versions of its iPad tablet.

The iPad 8th Generation will feature a faster A12 Bionic chip than the current model. A model for personal use will release on Friday while a model aimed at schools with an optional rugged case will sell for $299.

Apple also presented a new version of the iPad air with smaller bezels, an A14 procesessor granting 40% faster speeds than its predecessor and a "next generation" Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the power button. It will be available for $599 next month and will come in five colors.

Along with the new hardware, Apple announced the new Apple Fitness+ service, which will allow users to access a catalog of workout videos on their Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, Apple TV or Apple Watch.

The company also announced a new bundle of its subscription services dubbed "Apple One."

The bundle includes its music-streaming platform Apple Music, video-streaming service Apple TV+, video game subscription Apple Arcade and iCloud storage at $14.95 a month for an individual plan and a $19.95 a month plan for up to five family members.

A $29.95 a month "premier" plan includes the four services as well as Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

Despite the lack of a new iPhone announcement, Cook said the latest software update for the phones iOS 14, will launch Wednesday.