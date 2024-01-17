Trending
Jan. 17, 2024 / 10:07 AM

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in December, up 3.2% for 2023

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that retail and food services spending in December was up 5.6% over December 2022. Retail sales for 2023 as a whole increased 3.2% over 2022. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. retail and food services sales climbed in December to end 2023 with a boost, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau Wednesday.

Retail sales rose by $709.9 billion in December, up 0.6% from the month prior and 5.6% higher than December 2022.

For 2023 as a whole, retail sales were up 3.2% over 2022.

Retail trade sales increased 0.6% over November and 4.8% from last year, while non-store retail sales were up 9.7%.

The Census Bureau Wednesday report showed spending a gasoline stations in 2023 dropped by 11.5% compared with 2022.

Consumers spent 11.3% more at food services and drinking places last year than they did in 2022. Health and personal care store spending was up 8.5% in 2023 over 2022 numbers.

Furniture store was down by 5.4% over 2022 levels. Building supply store spending was down 3.0%.

The December retail sales results were boosted by notable holiday spending increases in grocery, dining, retail and clothing and apparel, according to data from Mastercard.

These retail results indicate a robust economy even in the face of inflation during 2023.

An Adobe Analytics report Jan. 4 reinforced the data on retail spending, showing online 2023 holiday spending hit a record $221.1 billion.

Those numbers revealed mobile device shopping overtook desktop shopping for the first time, rising 4.9% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared ot the same period a year ago.

BP board appoints Murray Auchincloss as new CEO
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
BP board appoints Murray Auchincloss as new CEO
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- BP announced Wednesday that the oil and gas company's board has appointed Murray Auchincloss as the new CEO.
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An American man returning to Seattle from Toyko allegedly bit the arm of a flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways plane, forcing the flight to return to Haneda airport early Wednesday morning.
Biden administration proposes new rule to limit bank overdraft fees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration proposes new rule to limit bank overdraft fees
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed another measure to limit excessive overdraft fees imposed by the nation's biggest banks, with the new rule aimed at cutting the average fees by more than half.
Senate clears procedural obstacle for stopgap spending measure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate clears procedural obstacle for stopgap spending measure
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Senate overwhelmingly advanced a stopgap federal spending measure on Tuesday, setting up a final vote to do its part in preventing a government shutdown by the weekend.
Justice Dept. to release report on law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Dept. to release report on law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department will release its report Thursday evaluating how law enforcement responded to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Special counsel asks judge to reject Hunter Biden's request to dismiss gun charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Special counsel asks judge to reject Hunter Biden's request to dismiss gun charges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to reject Hunter Biden's request to have gun charges brought against him dismissed, arguing that evidence of his crimes is overwhelming.
Senate votes down Bernie Sanders' bid to link Israel aid to human rights reporting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Senate votes down Bernie Sanders' bid to link Israel aid to human rights reporting
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected a resolution that would have forced the State Department to provide Congress with reports on possible human rights violations by Israel in Gaza.
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Two NYPD officers were shot Tuesday during a domestic violence call inside a Brooklyn apartment building, according to police who said the officers are expected to survive.
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Chuck Grassley, the oldest sitting senator at 90 years of age, has been hospitalized with an infection, his office said Tuesday.
Plea deal reached on federal charges in Colorado LGBTQ club massacre
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Plea deal reached on federal charges in Colorado LGBTQ club massacre
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The accused killer behind the 2022 Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting has reportedly reached a plea deal in exchange for pleading guilty to 50 federal hate crime charges and 74 other federal counts.
