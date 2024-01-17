U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in December, up 3.2% for 2023

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that retail and food services spending in December was up 5.6% over December 2022. Retail sales for 2023 as a whole increased 3.2% over 2022. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. retail and food services sales climbed in December to end 2023 with a boost, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau Wednesday. Retail sales rose by $709.9 billion in December, up 0.6% from the month prior and 5.6% higher than December 2022.

For 2023 as a whole, retail sales were up 3.2% over 2022.

Retail trade sales increased 0.6% over November and 4.8% from last year, while non-store retail sales were up 9.7%.

The Census Bureau Wednesday report showed spending a gasoline stations in 2023 dropped by 11.5% compared with 2022.

Consumers spent 11.3% more at food services and drinking places last year than they did in 2022. Health and personal care store spending was up 8.5% in 2023 over 2022 numbers.

Furniture store was down by 5.4% over 2022 levels. Building supply store spending was down 3.0%.

The December retail sales results were boosted by notable holiday spending increases in grocery, dining, retail and clothing and apparel, according to data from Mastercard.

These retail results indicate a robust economy even in the face of inflation during 2023.

An Adobe Analytics report Jan. 4 reinforced the data on retail spending, showing online 2023 holiday spending hit a record $221.1 billion.

Those numbers revealed mobile device shopping overtook desktop shopping for the first time, rising 4.9% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared ot the same period a year ago.