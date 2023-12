The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that U.S. retail consumer spending was up 0.3% in November an annual increase of 4.1%. Gasoline sales fell by 11.7% from a year ago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States posted gains in November, bouncing back from a decline the month prior. The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that retail and food services sales in November rose by $705.7 billion, an increase of 0.3% from October results and up 4.1% from November 2022. Advertisement

Consumer spending for motor vehicles and parts was up 4% from 2022. Health and personal care spending rose by 8.6% and food services and drinking places saw an 11.5% increase while food store spending went up 2.7%.

On the downside, spending at gasoline stations declined 11.7% from 2022, furniture stores posted a 5.5% drop and building materials dealers took a 2.8% hit.

Sales were up 0.2% excluding autos, while excluding autos and gas, sales rose 0.6% for the month.

Consumers spent 2.6% more at general merchandise stores compared to 2022.

Sales declined by 0.2% in October.

Total sales for the September 2023 through November 2023 increased by 3.4% from the same period a year ago, according to the Census Bureau.

These numbers are advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services, adjusted for seasonal variation, holiday and trading day differences.