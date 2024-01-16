2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect

“We had a very violent and dangerous person that has a long record of violence attempted to harm our police officers, but they responded accordingly,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (C) told reporters Tuesday during a press briefing at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where the two injured officers are being treated. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Two NYPD officers were shot Tuesday in a domestic violence call inside a Brooklyn apartment building, according to police, who said the officers are expected to survive. "We had a very violent and dangerous person that has a long record of violence attempted to harm our police officers, but they responded accordingly," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters during a press briefing. Advertisement

"This was a horrific incident that because of their actions, the dangerous person is apprehended and we have two officers that will be going home to their families," Adams said.

Watch as NYPD executives & Mayor Adams provide a law enforcement update regarding an incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/gUtHxibI5C— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 16, 2024

The unidentified officers, who have been with the NYPD for 9 years and 16 years, respectively, were transported to a hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

NYPD chief of detectives Joe Kenny said the officers were responding to a call of an assault, when the shooting occurred.

"This victim informed 911 that she was being physically assaulted by her son. She complained of a head injury," Kenny said.

Advertisement

Four officers responded to the scene and identified the suspect, who was told to put his hands behind his back. According to police, the suspect resisted and a "violent struggle" followed.

The suspect "grabs hold of an officer's service weapon and shots are fired," Kenny added, saying one officer was shot in the left hand. The other officer was shot in the left thigh.

"Our officers are lucky to be alive at this hour and they deserve all the thanks and gratitude for their courageous work," NYPD police commissioner Edward Caban told reporters.

The other officers on the call returned fire during the struggle, shooting the suspect multiple times, according to police. He was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition and had not been charged as of Tuesday night.