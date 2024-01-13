Trending
Jan. 13, 2024 / 5:52 PM

L.A. sheriff's deputy gets 30 days in shooting death of unarmed Black man

By Mike Heuer
Former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Andrew Lyons has drawn a 30-day jail sentence in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Ryan Twyman, an unarmed Black man. Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Wikimedia Commons
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Andrew Lyons has been sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by two years of probation for the 2019 shooting death of Ryan Twyman, an unarmed Black man.

Lyons on Friday pleaded no contest to one count of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and felony assault under the color of authority, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter accepted Lyons' plea agreement and sentenced him during a court appearance, the prosecutor said.

Lyons, 39, initially was charged with voluntary manslaughter of Twyman, 24. Another deputy also shot at Twyman, which raised the question of who fired the fatal shot. Deputy District Attorney Kristopher Gay after Lyons' sentencing told reporters both officers fired fatal shots at Twyman.

Twyman and a passenger were in a sedan driven by Twyman that was stopped in the parking area of an apartment complex in Willowbrook, Calif., on June 6, 2019. Lyons and the other sheriff's deputy responded to a call to enforce a warrant for Twyman's arrest for an alleged weapons violation.

When Lyons and the other deputy arrived, Twyman put the car in reverse and the deputies fired at him. After the vehicle stopped moving, Lyons retrieved a semiautomatic rifle and again shot at Twyman. His passenger was unhurt despite a total of 34 shots fired by the police officers.

"Today, justice has been served for Mr. Twyman's family who have spent years mourning the loss of their loved one," Gascón said. "This verdict reflects my office's unwavering commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their profession, is held accountable for their actions."

Lyons' attorneys said the case against him was politically motivated.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department investigated the matter and fired Lyons in 2021. He was charged in March 2022.

Twyman's family filed a federal lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was settled for $3.9 million in 2020.

