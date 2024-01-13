Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2024 / 11:33 AM

Kansas Proud Boys member gets 55-month sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Mike Heuer
Proud Boys member William Chrestman, 51, of Olathe, Kan., is depicted during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while carrying an ax handle. He was sentenced to 55 months in prison on Friday. File Photo provided by U.S. Dept. of Justice
Proud Boys member William Chrestman, 51, of Olathe, Kan., is depicted during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while carrying an ax handle. He was sentenced to 55 months in prison on Friday. File Photo provided by U.S. Dept. of Justice

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas Proud Boys member William Chrestman has drawn a 55-month federal prison sentence for threatening a federal officer while carrying an ax handle during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chrestman, 51, of Olathe, Kan., must spend another 20 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release after spending the past 35 months in federal lockup while awaiting trial and sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly ordered Friday.

Advertisement

He also must pay $2,000 in restitution for contributing to nearly $3 million in damages to the Capitol.

Chrestman pleaded guilty to felony charges of obstructing an official proceeding and threatening a federal officer on Oct. 16.

Related

Court records say he is a member of the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys and made plans with other supporters of former President Donald Trump to travel to Washington D.C. to protest certification of the Electoral College's Jan. 6 vote to make Joe Biden the nation's president.

Chrestman stayed at a rented home in Arlington, Va., with other Proud Boys members and met with a larger group near the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice. He wore a tactical vest with a gas mask attached and tactical gloves while carrying an ax handle with a flag affixed to it.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Chrestman and a large group of Proud Boys members then marched up a street to the west side of the Capitol's grounds and joined a crowd in breaching barricades that were guarded by Capitol Police officers around 1 p.m. Chrestman positioned himself at the front of the breach and urged others to "Go! Go! Go!" past the barricade.

Chrestman unlawfully stayed on the Capital grounds for more than an hour and stood next to a line of Capitol Police officers who were trying to maintain the perimeter while officers positioned behind them fired pepper balls at specific protestors. He threatened the officers while gesturing with the ax handle and said he would "take you're a... out!" if they continued shooting their nonlethal rounds at protestors, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Chrestman and other Proud Boys members entered the Capitol building through the Senate wing door at about 2:25 and moved about until encountering an internal barrier, which Chrestman helped to block open with the ax handle that he carried, prosecutors said.

The group continued to the Capitol's visitor center where Chrestman prevented police officers from arresting a rioter and helped block the deployment of barriers within the Capitol.

Advertisement

"We had the cops running" and they "were legitimately scared," the U.S. Attorney quoted Chrestman as saying.

The FBI's Washington D.C. and Kansas City field offices investigated the case against Chrestman.

Latest Headlines

Forecasters: Dangerous wind chills, heavy snow will continue into next week
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Forecasters: Dangerous wind chills, heavy snow will continue into next week
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Dangerously cold wind chills producing sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain will continue across much of the United States through the weekend and into next week, forecasters said Saturday.
DOJ says Texas is blocking Border Patrol, asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ says Texas is blocking Border Patrol, asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Federal authorities say the Texas National Guard and state troopers have blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, preventing them from patrolling.
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump to pay the New York Times nearly $400,000 in legal fees following his failed lawsuit against the paper.
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is offering $1,500 compensation, a full flight refund and counseling to passengers of Flight 1282 after the Boeing 737 MAX 9's plug door blew out mid-flight last Friday.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Oregon Supreme Court said it will keep Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot while the former president appeals bans in other states.
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions are blanketing Iowa on Friday continuing into Saturday as the Republican Party and its presidential hopefuls make their final pitches before Monday's caucus.
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a recall from December, asking customers to toss out certain cereals and snacks, such as its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella.
Federal death penalty sought for Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Federal death penalty sought for Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department confirmed Friday it will pursue the death penalty on federal charges against the man who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in 2022.
Number of U.S. voters who call themselves independent highest since 2014, Gallup says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Number of U.S. voters who call themselves independent highest since 2014, Gallup says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Independent continues to be the dominant political identity in the United States, according to recent polling conducted by Gallup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement