Jan. 12, 2024 / 1:03 AM

U.S. imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms deal

By Darryl Coote
The United States said North Korea transferred dozens of ballistic missiles to Russia in late November. On Thursday, the State Department sanctioned one Russian and three companies involved in the transfer. File Photo by Office of the North Korean government press service/UPI
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three entities and one Russian accused of being involved in Moscow's acquisition of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The United States has long warned that Russia was seeking to secure weapons from countries such as North Korea and Iran as U.S. and international sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine were taking its toll on its abilities to replenish its armories.

Last week, the Biden administration said Russia had recently acquired ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles with a range of some 550 miles from North Korea, and used them at least three times in its war against Ukraine.

On Thursday, the State Department said North Korea transferred the weaponry to Russia in late November with the aid of state-owned and U.S.-designated Joint Stock Company the 224th Flight Unit State Airlines and its general director, Vladimir Vladimirovich Mikheychik.

State Department officials have determined that two planes belonging to the 224th Flight Unit State Airlines were involved in the late November transfer of North Korean ballistic missiles.

The state-owned company was spun off from Russia's Air Force to provide commercial air cargo transport services, and was originally blacklisted by the United States in May over its transport of soldiers and equipment for the private military Wagner Group, which was at the forefront of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Along with Mikheychik and the 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, the Vladimirovka Advanced Weapons and Research Complex and the Ashuluk Firing Range were sanctioned Thursday.

The State Department said VAEARC was involved in the transfer and testing of North Korea ballistic missiles.

The Biden administration also identified four aircraft as blocked property.

The sanctions block all property and interests in property of those designated.

"The DPRK's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia supports Russia's war of aggression, increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people and undermines the global nonproliferation regime," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday in a statement, while referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The United States continues to closely monitor any Russian-provided support to the DPRK in return for these weapons and will use all available tools to designate and expose individuals and entities involved in arms transfers between the DPRK and Russia."

We will not hesitate to take further actions."

After disclosing the arms deal last week, the Biden administration had warned that it would respond with sanctions.

The United States also has expressed concern over what North Korea may receive in exchange from Russia as Pyongyang is seeking military assistance, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missiles production equipment or materials and advanced technologies.

On Tuesday, the United States, the European Union and 47 countries condemned the weapons transfer.

"We are closely monitoring what Russia provides to the DPRK in return for these weapons exports," the joint statement read.

