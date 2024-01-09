Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 11:40 PM

U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration has said that Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles on at least three separate occasions in the war in Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The United States and dozens of its allies on Tuesday condemned the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, and Moscow's use of them in its war in Ukraine.

"Our governments stand together in resolute opposition to arms transfers between the DPRK and Russia," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers from 47 countries and the European Union said Tuesday in a joint statement, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We are closely monitoring what Russia provides to the DPRK in return for these weapons exports."

The Biden administration has long warned that as the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin's stockpiles of weaponry dwindle under the weight of U.S. and international sanctions, it would turn to North Korea and Iran to replenish supplies.

Last week, the United States said North Korea recently transferred ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles with a range of some 550 miles to Russia, which then deployed them in Ukraine -- one was launched on Dec. 30 and multiple were launched on Jan. 2.

On Tuesday, John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters during a press conference that Russia again launched North Korean missiles most recently on Saturday and that the Biden administration is assessing their impact.

Reading the joint statement, Kirby said the weapons transfer is a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and that they call on Pyongyang to abide by them.

Kirby also said the Biden administration will raise the arms deal Wednesday at the U.N. Security Council to demand that Russia "be held accountable for yet again violating international obligations that it signed up to."

Last week after announcing that Russia had used North Korean missiles, Kirby said they would slap sanctions on those working to facilitate the transfers -- a vow he reiterated Tuesday.

The United States has expressed concern about what North Korea may receive in return from Russia, as officials have said Pyongyang is seeking military assistance, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missiles production equipment or materials and advanced technologies that they say will further destabilize the Korean Peninsula and the region.

The officials also raised concern that Putin is turning to Iran for close-range ballistic missiles, but that they do not believe such a deal has occurred yet. Iran has been accused of supplying Russia with drones.

