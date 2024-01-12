Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 3:08 AM

Ohio grand jury decides against indicting woman who suffered miscarriage

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio grand jury has decided against indicting a Black woman who suffered a miscarriage with felony abuse of a corpse.

The Trumbull County prosecutor's office said in a statement that the grand jury on Thursday decided not to charge 34-year-old Brittany Watts.

Advertisement

"Justice has been served," Watts' attorney Traci Timko said in a statement of Facebook. "While the last few months were agonizing for Brittany, the grand jury has spoken and she is vindicated!"

Watts was about 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage into the toilet of her bathroom on Sept. 22 after being told by her doctors that her pregnancy was not viable.

Related

The woman then went to the hospital for assistance, and police were notified and launched an investigation, finding the remains of the pregnancy at her home. The case was sent to the grand jury for consideration in November.

Advertisement

Before a rally held at Warren's Courthouse Square after the verdict was announced, Watts thanked the community for standing by her side.

"I want to thank my community, Warren. Warren, Ohio. I was born here. I was raised here. I graduated high school here. And I'm going to continue to stay here because I have to continue to fight," she said.

Timko told the crowd that they have been adamant since the start that Ohio law did not support the charges brought against her client.

"I am incredibly grateful the grand jury today made that clear," she said.

The law in question states, among other things, that "no person shall treat a human corpse in a way that would outrage reasonable community sensibilities."

Timko recited this aspect of the law, and pointed to those assembled, stating they established that the government "can't meet that element."

"The only people who were outraged are those who don't understand what miscarriage looks like," she said.

The case against Watts sparked condemnation from local and national women's rights organizations and came as Republican-led states have sought to restrict or outright ban abortion across the country, sometimes through criminal charges.

The GOP move against reproductive rights in the United States comes in the wake of the conservative-leaning Supreme Court removing federal protections for the medical practice with overturning the landmark 1973 Roe. vs. Wade ruling.

Advertisement

"What happened to Brittany Watts is a grave example of how Black women and their bodies face legal threats simply for existing," In Our Voice President and CEO Regina Davis Moss said Thursday in a statement.

"Brittany's painful story, which should have never even been made public, reveals what so many Black women have to contend with in the medical system. Abortion restrictions directly lead to inadequate reproductive health care, resulting in traumatic pregnancy and birth experiences."

Ohio's Physicians for Reproductive Rights also celebrated the ruling online.

"The grand jury's decision is a firm step against the dangerous trend of criminalizing reproductive outcomes," OPRR President Marcela Azevedo said in a statement.

"This practice must be unequivocally halted. It not only undermines women's rights but also threatens public health by instilling fear and hesitation in women seeking necessary medical care during their most vulnerable moments."

Latest Headlines

U.S. imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms deal
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three entities and one Russian accused of being involved in Moscow's acquisition of ballistic missiles from North Korea.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Winter storm Gerri is blasting the nation's midsection with snow and near white-out conditions, causing dangerous travel conditions as it cuts across the country.
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The state of Texas has assumed control of a city park on the banks of the Rio Grande River in an attempt to slow the flow of immigrants crossing into the country illegally, Eagle Pass, Texas Mayor Rolando Salinas said.
North Carolina man convicted of separate hate crimes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
North Carolina man convicted of separate hate crimes
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina jury on Thursday convicted 52-year-old Marian Hudak of hate crimes against a Black man and Hispanic man in different incidents.
Jelly Roll testifies for anti-fentanyl support
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jelly Roll testifies for anti-fentanyl support
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Popular rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll, who has made recovery from drug addiction part of his public persona, testified in a Senate hearing Thursday about the lethal dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $3 million to public housing agencies in six states to protect children and families from radon hazards, the agency announced Thursday.
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Closing arguments concluded Thursday in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump following a bomb threat at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron. Trump was allowed to address the court.
Frenzied pace for bitcoin ETF trading tops $1B during first hour Thursday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Frenzied pace for bitcoin ETF trading tops $1B during first hour Thursday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The first day of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in New York Stock Exchange trading topped $1 billion in just an hour Thursday.
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in federal arraignment on tax charges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in federal arraignment on tax charges
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty Thursday on a nine-count indictment on tax-related charges.
Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The American Muslim Task Force for Palestine will hold a March on Washington Saturday, featuring speakers who have been affected by the violence in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
ICJ told Israel bent on destroying Gaza in plan handed down from 'the top'
ICJ told Israel bent on destroying Gaza in plan handed down from 'the top'
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement