Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 5:52 PM

More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds

By Sheri Walsh
A new study, published Tuesday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine, shows advance provision requests for abortion pills -- mifepristone and misoprostol -- before pregnancy have soared since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights in 2022. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A new study, published Tuesday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine, shows advance provision requests for abortion pills -- mifepristone and misoprostol -- before pregnancy have soared since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights in 2022. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A new study finds that thousands of women who are not pregnant are stocking up on abortion pills to "prepare for possible abortion restrictions" in certain states.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, shows prescription requests for mifepristone and misoprostol before pregnancy -- a practice known as advance provision -- have soared since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights in 2022.

Advertisement

"Physicians in the United States do not routinely engage in advance provision, yet there is considerable interest among U.S. populations," the study says. "Following recent abortion bans, advance provision could allow people to have abortion medications immediately available if needed."

Mifepristone and misoprostol are usually prescribed to women during the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.

Related

Researchers examined advance provision requests from Aid Access starting in September 2021, when the online health organization started offering abortion pills in the United States to women who were not pregnant. They found a total of 48,404 advance provision requests through April 2023.

Since the Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights was leaked in May 2022, the weekly rate of advance provision requests jumped from an average of 25 per day to 118 per day, according to Dr. Abigail Aiken, associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin and co-author of the study.

Advertisement

"The most common reasons for requesting advance provision were to ensure personal health and choice and to prepare for possible abortion restrictions," the study says.

Researchers also compared the rates of advance provision requests in the 13 states that banned abortion following the Supreme Court decision; the two states with 6-week bans; the 13 states, plus Washington, D.C., that could still ban or restrict abortion and the remaining 22 states with no current or planned changes.

They found the rates of advance provision requests were highest in those states where abortion bans were expected, much more so than in states where abortion was already banned.

"People were obviously paying attention and seeing the threat of abortion access either going away or being reduced where they were and thinking, 'I need to get prepared for that,'" Aiken said.

Of those asking for advance provisions, the study found most women tended to be older than 30, white, childless and living in urban neighborhoods with lower poverty rates. Aid Access offers free services to pregnant patients who need financial assistance, but requires those requesting advance provisions to pay $110.

"The demographic differences in requestors of advance provision vs. self-management likely reflect structural barriers," the study says. "A key focus for services will be ensuring affordability, visibility, and access for racial and ethnic minority groups and marginalized groups."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Health News // 7 hours ago
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Some common medications -- including antidepressants, sleep aids and painkillers -- may dull the driving skills of seniors, a new study finds.
Out partying on New Year's Eve? Here's a safety checklist
Health News // 3 days ago
Out partying on New Year's Eve? Here's a safety checklist
Millions of revelers hit the road after New Year's Eve celebrations and the inevitability of impaired drivers make the holiday one of the nation's deadliest.
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Health News // 4 days ago
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
More patients could benefit from immunotherapy, a highly effective treatment for some cancers, new research suggests.
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Folks who habitually add an extra sprinkle of salt to their meals are doing no favors for their kidneys, new research confirms.
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Health News // 4 days ago
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans over the past four decades were no higher than that of the general population, a recent study found.
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Health News // 4 days ago
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A vendor selling products through walmart.com issued a recall, because its high-powered magnetic ball sets have been shown to be an ingestion hazard.
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Health News // 5 days ago
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- BlendJet recalled 4.8 million portable blenders after reports of burning and laceration injuries.
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
Health News // 5 days ago
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
A class of sedatives called benzodiazepines, which include meds like Ativan, Valium and Xanax, could be linked to higher odds for miscarriage if taken during pregnancy, new research finds.
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
Health News // 5 days ago
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
New research offers yet more evidence that veggies, whole grains and low-fat dairy products are good for you in the long run.
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
Health News // 6 days ago
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
Thinking of getting a tummy tuck in the new year? The procedure has remained very safe, a new 16-year analysis shows, with many patients opting for a little liposuction at the same time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Owning a pet may slow rate of cognitive decline, study suggests
Owning a pet may slow rate of cognitive decline, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement