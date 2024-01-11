Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 2:32 PM

Pentagon Inspector General to review handling of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization

By Doug Cunningham
The Pentagon's Office of Inspector General has opened a review of circumstances and procedures surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization. The action follows a House Armed Services Committee formal inquiry into the matter announced Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Pentagon's Office of Inspector General has opened a review of circumstances and procedures surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization. The action follows a House Armed Services Committee formal inquiry into the matter announced Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- According to a Wednesday memo, the Pentagon's Inspector General will examine actions related to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent unannounced hospitalization.

"The objective of the review is to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense's hospitalization in December 2023 [to] January 2024, and assess whether the DoD's policies and procedures are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transition of authorities as may be warranted due to health-based or other unavailability of senior leadership," the memo said.

Advertisement

The Pentagon memo from General Counsel Robert Storch went out to the secretary of Defense, deputy secretary of Defense and the director of Administration and Management.

The memo said the Office of Inspector General may revise or expand the objective and scope as the review of procedures proceeds.

Related

The Republican-led House Armed Services Committee Tuesday launched a formal inquiry into Austin's hospitalization and the failure to inform the Biden administration of the Defense secretary's condition.

Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said in a Wednesday statement that the still-hospitalized Austin is in good condition and has resumed duties.

Advertisement

Ryder said Austin is in contact with senior staff and is monitoring DOD's day-to-day operations worldwide.

Austin was diagnosed with early prostate cancer and had surgery for it but did not notify the White House. He had post-operative complications that forced further treatment and hospitalization.

The failure to inform Biden raised red flags about both Pentagon procedures for handling senior-level issues such as this and whether or not it affected national security.

The White House indicated continuing support for Austin on Monday.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "The president respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency. He also respects the amazing job he's done as defense secretary and how he's handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon."

Latest Headlines

House progressives, conservatives criticize Biden's national security proposal
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
House progressives, conservatives criticize Biden's national security proposal
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- While the Senate negotiates President Biden's supplemental national security package, Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives drew red lines Thursday that could make the package harder to pass.
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday is supposed to be the busiest travel day heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Man pleads guilty in 2022 knifing of NYPD officers on New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Man pleads guilty in 2022 knifing of NYPD officers on New Year's Eve
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The man who attacked three NYPD officers with an 18-inch kukri knife at a 2022 New Year's Eve Times Square security checkpoint pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of attempted murder and assault,
Judge allows Donald Trump to speak in closing arguments at N.Y. civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge allows Donald Trump to speak in closing arguments at N.Y. civil fraud trial
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Thursday in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump following a bomb threat at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron. Trump was allowed to address the court.
FAA investigates Boeing after recent panel blowout on 737-9 Max aircraft
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA investigates Boeing after recent panel blowout on 737-9 Max aircraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it launched an investigation into Boeing after a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight on one of its passenger jets.
Robots help reimagine kitchen technology at CES 2024
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Robots help reimagine kitchen technology at CES 2024
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Exhibitors at the 2024 CES showed off technology that could help simplify complicated tasks in the kitchen. Some of these new inventions could change the way people grow and prepare food at home.
Hunter Biden to face federal arraignment on tax charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hunter Biden to face federal arraignment on tax charges
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden will face a federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday on a nine-count indictment on tax-related charges.
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Republican and a Democrat said Thursday they are introducing a bill in the U.S. House that would provide legal protection to civilian pilots who report UAP sightings. Their aim is to facilitate reporting of UAPs.
Biden administration announces $623M in grants for EV charging stations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration announces $623M in grants for EV charging stations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Thursday it is giving $623 million in grants to assist in building stations to make available some 500,000 publicly available chargers for electric vehicles around the country.
U.S consumer prices up 0.3% in December, 3.4% annually
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S consumer prices up 0.3% in December, 3.4% annually
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer prices measured by the Consumer Price Index were up 0.3% in December, according to Thursday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report. That is a 3.4% increase from a year ago before seasonal adjustment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Judge allows Donald Trump to speak in closing arguments at N.Y. civil fraud trial
Judge allows Donald Trump to speak in closing arguments at N.Y. civil fraud trial
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement