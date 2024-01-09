Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 4:15 PM

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for early prostate cancer

His prognosis called 'excellent' as White House seeks policy review on Cabinet protocols

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a Senate Appropriations committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31. Austin was admitted to Walter Reed's intensive care unit on Jan. 1 after experiencing intestinal complications. He remained hospitalized for at least three days without notifying the Biden administration. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a Senate Appropriations committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31. Austin was admitted to Walter Reed's intensive care unit on Jan. 1 after experiencing intestinal complications. He remained hospitalized for at least three days without notifying the Biden administration. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in treatment for prostate cancer and recently underwent surgery, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said in a statement on Tuesday.

A "minimally invasive surgical procedure" was performed on Dec. 22, after Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier in the month. The statement from Walter Reed is the first confirmation that Austin has been diagnosed with cancer.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed's intensive care unit on Jan. 1 after experiencing intestinal complications. He remained hospitalized for at least three days without notifying the Biden administration.

The initial procedure was described as "uneventful," and Austin's prostate cancer was detected early. The statement from Walter Reed says his prognosis is "excellent."

The previously undisclosed hospitalization has sparked a review by the White House of the protocols in place to delegate authority when a Cabinet-level secretary is indisposed.

On Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients notified agencies of the review and ordered that they share these plans with the White House in a memo to all Cabinet secretaries.

Zients writes that, while the review is ongoing, Cabinet-level agencies must notify the Offices of Cabinet Affairs and himself if they anticipate a delegation of authority. They also must share their protocols with the Office of Cabinet Affairs by Friday.

"To the extent that your existing protocol does not currently address the above-listed considerations, please update your protocols accordingly," Zients writes.

