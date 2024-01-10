Ohio House overrides gender-affirming care ban veto; Senate vote slated Jan. 24

Ohio's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ohio's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of the proposed SAFE Act that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and stop transgendered athletes from competing in female sports. The House voted 65-28 to override the veto and send the matter to the Ohio Senate for consideration on Jan. 24. Ohio law requires a 60% majority vote in the House and Senate to override a governor's veto. Advertisement

The enabling legislation, House Bill 68, would subject the state's medical professionals to disciplinary procedures via respective professional licensing boards for any violations of the proposed law that is dubbed the SAFE Act. The proposed law won't stop those who currently are undergoing gender-affirming care from continuing to do so.

DeWine, a Republican, announced his veto during a Dec. 29 press conference, where he told those in attendance that the state should not make such decisions. Instead, DeWine said such decisions should be made by children's parents.

Gender-affirming care includes using puberty blockers, hormone therapy and irreversible surgical procedures, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

HHS officials say research shows "gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being" of transgender or nonbinary minors by allowing them to "focus on social transitions" while they "increase their confidence." Gender-affirming care helps reduce the potential for suicide, substance abuse and mental illness among transgender and nonbinary youth, according to the HHS.

Ohio Senate Republicans hold 26 seats versus seven for Democrats, which gives the GOP three seats more than needed for the 60% threshold to override DeWine's veto. The Senate on Dec. 12 passed H.B. 68 by a 24-8 vote.

Republican Rep. Gary Click sponsored H.B. 68 and commended DeWine for immersing himself in the issue and talking with parents of transgender youth prior to vetoing the measure.

"It's clear that we share a common passion for children. Even in moments when we disagree on policy, I never have questioned his heart or his character," Click said in response to DeWine's veto. "I commend him for digging through the details of this legislation and for speaking to several qualified individuals capable of shedding light on this issue."

Click said he also conducted research over six months and spent two years interviewing people and doing an in-depth study of the matter before introducing H.B. 68.

Advertisement

Although DeWine vetoed the gender-affirming care ban legislation, he issued an executive order on Friday that bans gender-transition surgeries on minors in Ohio.