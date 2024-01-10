Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 9:13 PM

Ohio House overrides gender-affirming care ban veto; Senate vote slated Jan. 24

By Mike Heuer
Ohio's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Ohio's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ohio's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of the proposed SAFE Act that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and stop transgendered athletes from competing in female sports.

The House voted 65-28 to override the veto and send the matter to the Ohio Senate for consideration on Jan. 24. Ohio law requires a 60% majority vote in the House and Senate to override a governor's veto.

Advertisement

The enabling legislation, House Bill 68, would subject the state's medical professionals to disciplinary procedures via respective professional licensing boards for any violations of the proposed law that is dubbed the SAFE Act. The proposed law won't stop those who currently are undergoing gender-affirming care from continuing to do so.

DeWine, a Republican, announced his veto during a Dec. 29 press conference, where he told those in attendance that the state should not make such decisions. Instead, DeWine said such decisions should be made by children's parents.

Related

Gender-affirming care includes using puberty blockers, hormone therapy and irreversible surgical procedures, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

HHS officials say research shows "gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being" of transgender or nonbinary minors by allowing them to "focus on social transitions" while they "increase their confidence." Gender-affirming care helps reduce the potential for suicide, substance abuse and mental illness among transgender and nonbinary youth, according to the HHS.

Ohio Senate Republicans hold 26 seats versus seven for Democrats, which gives the GOP three seats more than needed for the 60% threshold to override DeWine's veto. The Senate on Dec. 12 passed H.B. 68 by a 24-8 vote.

Republican Rep. Gary Click sponsored H.B. 68 and commended DeWine for immersing himself in the issue and talking with parents of transgender youth prior to vetoing the measure.

"It's clear that we share a common passion for children. Even in moments when we disagree on policy, I never have questioned his heart or his character," Click said in response to DeWine's veto. "I commend him for digging through the details of this legislation and for speaking to several qualified individuals capable of shedding light on this issue."

Click said he also conducted research over six months and spent two years interviewing people and doing an in-depth study of the matter before introducing H.B. 68.

Advertisement

Although DeWine vetoed the gender-affirming care ban legislation, he issued an executive order on Friday that bans gender-transition surgeries on minors in Ohio.

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis meet in final GOP debate before Iowa caucus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis meet in final GOP debate before Iowa caucus
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday in the first one-on-one Republican debate in the election cycle. It will be the final debate before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus on Monday.
SEC approves bitcoin ETFs to start trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC approves bitcoin ETFs to start trading
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Bitcoin's exchange-traded funds won approval Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission, clearing the way for more Americans to invest as early as Thursday.
Seeing no path forward, Chris Christie ends his presidential campaign
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Seeing no path forward, Chris Christie ends his presidential campaign
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie told media and supporters Wednesday that he doesn't see a pathway to securing the GOP nomination for president and ended his campaign.
Alaska, United cancel hundreds of Boeing 737-9 Max flights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alaska, United cancel hundreds of Boeing 737-9 Max flights
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines on Wednesday canceled hundreds of flights relying on Boeing's 737-9 Max airliner as inspections continue in the wake of Alaska Flight 1282's fuselage panel blowout Friday.
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A skier was killed and three others were injured in an avalanche Wednesday that struck an upper ski run at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California during a strong winter storm.
Affordable Care Act reaches 'major milestone' with 20M now enrolled for new year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Affordable Care Act reaches 'major milestone' with 20M now enrolled for new year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Affordable Care Act has reached a "major milestone," with more than 20 million people having signed up for the program for 2024.
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is laying off "several hundred employees" in Prime Video and MGM Studios, according to a note sent to employees Wednesday.
Sen. Bob Menendez court filing seeks dismissal of bribery, corruption charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez court filing seeks dismissal of bribery, corruption charges
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, facing federal indictment on bribery and corruption charges, filed a legal brief Wednesday seeking dismissal of the charges.
House holds first hearing on Mayorkas impeachment proceedings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House holds first hearing on Mayorkas impeachment proceedings
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., opened an impeachment hearing into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday. He alleged Mayorkas has brazenly refused to enforce border laws.
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and restaurants to not eat or sell certain scallops harvested in Massachusetts on fears they were illegally harvested and could be contaminated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement