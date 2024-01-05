Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 5:16 PM

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues executive order barring gender care for minors

By Patrick Hilsman
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday barring gender surgery for minors at medical facilities in Ohio. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday barring gender surgery for minors at medical facilities in Ohio. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order Friday barring gender-affirming surgery for minors in the state.

"I signed an executive order just a few moments ago enacting emergency rules that ban gender transition surgeries for minors at any ambulatory surgical facility in Ohio," DeWine told reporters Friday.

Advertisement

The executive order went into effect immediately.

Last week, DeWine vetoed a more extensive bill that also would have banned puberty blockers for transgender minors. That bill, HB 68, still could pass if the Legislature is able to garner enough votes to override the veto.

Related

The bill also would have barred transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams.

DeWine said he worried about underground clinics being created in response to legislation.

"I am concerned that there could be fly-by-night providers, clinics, that might be dispending medication to adults with no counseling and no basic standards to assure quality care," DeWine said.

He said he wants transitions to require a "multidisciplinary team to support an individual through care, included but not limited to, an endocrinologist, a bioethicist and a psychiatrist."

He also said he wants rules that require "mental health counseling prior to being considered for any other treatment."

Advertisement

DeWine also said the state would collect "deidentified data" on gender dysphoria.

"The Ohio Department of Health will be filing rules today for public comment that once effective will require healthcare providers across the state of Ohio to report what's referred to as deidentified data that will be shared at an aggregate level on cases of gender dysphoria and subsequent treatment," he said.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 ranking House Republican, is undergoing a stem cell-transplant as he battles cancer, his office said Friday.
Biden targets Trump, Jan. 6 rioters in first campaign speech of 2024
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden targets Trump, Jan. 6 rioters in first campaign speech of 2024
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A massive winter storm approaching the U.S. Northeast forced President Joe Biden to reschedule a Saturday speech in Philadelphia that cast former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida venue canceled an event featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to commemorate the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol.
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New York's attorney general called for a judge to fine former President Donald Trump $370 million and permanently ban him from doing real estate business in the state.
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Embattled NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre announced his resignation Friday as a trial gets underway in New York accusing him and other executives of using funds from the gun right's organization as a "personal piggy bank."
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A huge four-alarm fire Friday engulfed the Elizabeth, N.J., industrial complex that once housed the historic Singer Sewing Machine factory. A city official said it could burn for hours if not days.
FDA approves plan for Florida to import lower-cost Canadian drugs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA approves plan for Florida to import lower-cost Canadian drugs
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a plan to allow Florida to import more affordable prescription drugs from Canada.
House Republicans to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Republicans to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- House oversight committee Chairman James Comer, R-K.Y., Friday said he will proceed with an effort to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, despite Biden saying that he will comply by testifying in public.
Fla. abortion rights amendment gets enough signatures to make ballot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fla. abortion rights amendment gets enough signatures to make ballot
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in Florida has gathered enough signatures to place an amendment legalizing abortion up to 24 weeks on the ballot in November. Next the language of the amendment must pass the state supreme court.
SpaceX lawsuit claims NLRB's structure violates Constitution
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX lawsuit claims NLRB's structure violates Constitution
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Texas on Thursday that challenges the National Labor Relations Board's ability to regulate his company and could threaten the board's overall authority.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
At least 1,000 vehicles, trapped for 24 hours by massive Nordic snowstorm, are freed
At least 1,000 vehicles, trapped for 24 hours by massive Nordic snowstorm, are freed
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement