Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 3:15 PM

Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial

Former president wouldn't agree to court's terms in order to speak

By Doug Cunningham
Donald Trump won't be allowed to personally make closing arguments Thursday in his civil business fraud trial because he refused to comply with legal limits on sticking to relevant law and evidence. The case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, his eldest sons and his family business of inflating Trump's net worth by more than $2 billion. File Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI
1 of 2 | Donald Trump won't be allowed to personally make closing arguments Thursday in his civil business fraud trial because he refused to comply with legal limits on sticking to relevant law and evidence. The case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, his eldest sons and his family business of inflating Trump's net worth by more than $2 billion. File Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday told Donald Trump's lawyers that the former president won't be allowed to personally make a closing argument in his New York civil business fraud trial due to not agreeing to limits imposed by the court.

Contentious emails between Engoron and Trump attorney Chris Kise indicated Kise was resisting the terms.

Advertisement

So Engoron said in an 11:54 a.m. Wednesday email, "I won't debate this again. Take it or leave it. Now or never. You have until noon, seven minutes from now. I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS."

Engoron barred Trump from the closing argument because the judge had no confirmation Trump would abide by closing argument terms he imposed.

Related

Trump lawyers still will deliver closing arguments in the case.

Engoron's emails said he had given Trump's legal team three extended deadlines to agree to "reasonable, lawful limits" before deciding Trump would not be speaking during final arguments set for Thursday.

In one of the email replies Kise wrote, "This is very unfair, your Honor. You are not allowing President Trump, who has been wrongly demeaned and belittled by an out of control, politically motivated Attorney General, to speak about things that must be spoken about."

Advertisement

Engoron's conditions, as expressed in the emails, said, "Closing arguments are for an advocate to comment on the evidence presented, on the relevant law, and on how the latter applies to the former to justify the result sought. Such arguments may not be used to testify, to introduce new evidence, to make a campaign speech, or to comment on irrelevant matters."

New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking for $370 million in civil fines and a permanent ban on Trump doing retail business in New York.

She brought evidence that convinced the judge Trump's businesses had committed sytematic fraud for many years.

Engoron already has ruled that the Trump businesses did, in fact, commit fraud.

He said in New York's Trump Tower alone, the property value was fraudulently inflated by as much as $207 million.

"A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud," Engoron wrote in his legal finding.

Latest Headlines

Amazon to lay off 'several hundred employees,' according to internal email
U.S. News // 16 seconds ago
Amazon to lay off 'several hundred employees,' according to internal email
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is making significant cutbacks to its workforce, including at subsidiary companies MGM and Twitch, according to an internal note sent Wednesday.
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and restaurants to not eat or sell certain scallops harvested in Massachusetts on fears they were illegally harvested and could be contaminated.
ADL: Anti-Semitic acts in U.S. surge 360% since start of Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADL: Anti-Semitic acts in U.S. surge 360% since start of Israel-Hamas war
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Anti-Defamation League said Wednesday that anti-Semitic incidents in the United States have increased 360% since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing war.
House holds first hearing on Mayorkas impeachment proceedings
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
House holds first hearing on Mayorkas impeachment proceedings
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., opened an impeachment hearing into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday. He alleged Mayorkas has brazenly refused to enforce border laws.
TSA seized record number of guns at U.S. airports in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
TSA seized record number of guns at U.S. airports in 2023
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday it seized more than 6,700 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2023, a record.
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Transparent video screens bordering on holographic were unveiled at CES on Wednesday, as the technology is set to play a major role in personal and commuter transportation options in the near future.
Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at contempt of Congress hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at contempt of Congress hearing
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans' effort to pass a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress got off to a rocky start on Wednesday when President Joe Biden's son made a surprise appearance at a committee mockup session.
Vicious winter storm leaves trail of death, destruction in several states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vicious winter storm leaves trail of death, destruction in several states
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A violent winter storm left a trail of destruction in several states as emergency responders surveyed the damage a day after tornadoes and blustering winds swept through parts of the Southeast, leaving three dead.
Education secretary to hold talks on anti-Semitism, Islamophobia at Dartmouth
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education secretary to hold talks on anti-Semitism, Islamophobia at Dartmouth
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Education Secretary to speak on the rise of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on college campuses and debt forgiveness during two sessions at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on Wednesday.
U.S. gas emissions declined 1.9% in 2023, still far off Paris Agreement goals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. gas emissions declined 1.9% in 2023, still far off Paris Agreement goals
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States simultaneously reported shrinking greenhouse gas emissions and a growing economy for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but may still fall short of global and domestic climate goals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
Astrobotic: Peregrine spacecraft won't land on moon after propellant loss
Astrobotic: Peregrine spacecraft won't land on moon after propellant loss
3 dead in Southeast storms as Florida governor issues state of emergency
3 dead in Southeast storms as Florida governor issues state of emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement