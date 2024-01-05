Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 2:54 PM

New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case

By Ehren Wynder
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to permanently ban former U.S. President Donald Trump from working in New York real estate. She also called for a five-year ban on his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., who claimed they only had "peripheral knowledge or involvement" in their father's financial statements. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI.
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to permanently ban former U.S. President Donald Trump from working in New York real estate. She also called for a five-year ban on his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., who claimed they only had "peripheral knowledge or involvement" in their father's financial statements. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New York's attorney general called for a judge to fine former President Donald Trump $370 million and permanently ban him from doing real estate business in the state.

Ahead of closing remarks in the civil fraud case against the Trump Organization, Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million as a penalty and ban him for life from doing real estate business in New York.

Advertisement

James also is seeking a five-year ban on Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., from conducting real estate business in the state, according to court documents.

The filing comes weeks after the conclusion of testimony in the civil fraud case in the Manhattan Supreme Court. James' office said the former president, his business and several top executives -- including his sons -- used "myriad deceptive schemes" to falsely inflate his net worth by billions.

Related

James alleged Trump falsely inflated his statements of net worth by anywhere from $812 million to $2.2 billion. Her proposed fine includes $168 million in interest payments Trump allegedly avoided through fraud.

Advertisement

Trump denied the claims and said they were politically motivated.

Trump's lawyers argued the evidence at trial does not support a finding that he intended to defraud lenders and others. They also asserted banks wanted to work with the Trump Organization, did their own due diligence and found no fraud.

"Errors or misstatements happen all the time in accounting, if there are no indicia of fraud such as concealment, forgery, or deceit, then there is no basis to determine that these SFCs are fraudulent, and any misstatements are just accidental errors," Trump's defense brief stated.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump urged the judge to dismiss the case against them, saying the attorney general failed to prove they had "anything more than a peripheral knowledge or involvement in the creation, preparation or use" of their father's statements of financial condition.

"The record evidence and testimony adduced at trial conclusively establishes that the SFCs were prepared, in their entirety, by others at the company working in conjunction with the company's long time outside accountants," their lawyer, Clifford Robert, wrote in their joint post-trial brief.

Trump has five times now asked the judge to throw out the case, with each time being denied. His latest motion took place in December, where Engoron detailed the defense's "fatal flaws," the "most glaring" of which was to assume testimony from his expert accounting witnesses, Eli Bartov and Jason Flemmons, "is true and accurate."

Advertisement

Engoron said there were numerous errors in Trump's financial statements and by attempting to justify each one, "Prof. Bartov lost all credibility."

James' office and Trump's legal team are set to make their closing arguments next week. Engoron said he expects to issue his verdict by the end of January.

Latest Headlines

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Embattled NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre announced his resignation Friday as a trial gets underway in New York accusing him and other executives of using funds from the gun right's organization as a "personal piggy bank."
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A huge four-alarm fire Friday engulfed the Elizabeth, N.J., industrial complex that once housed the historic Singer Sewing Machine factory. A city official said it could burn for hours if not days.
FDA approves plan for Florida to import lower-cost Canadian drugs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA approves plan for Florida to import lower-cost Canadian drugs
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a plan to allow Florida to import more affordable prescription drugs from Canada.
House Republicans to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Republicans to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- House oversight committee Chairman James Comer, R-K.Y., Friday said he will proceed with an effort to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, despite Biden saying that he will comply by testifying in public.
Education Dept. withholds $2.1M in payments to 3 loan servicers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Education Dept. withholds $2.1M in payments to 3 loan servicers
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Education Department said on Friday it plans to deny payments of more than $2.1 million to three student loan servicers for failing to send off billing to borrowers in a timely manner.
Fla. abortion rights amendment gets enough signatures to make ballot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fla. abortion rights amendment gets enough signatures to make ballot
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in Florida has gathered enough signatures to place an amendment legalizing abortion up to 24 weeks on the ballot in November. Next the language of the amendment must pass the state supreme court.
SpaceX lawsuit claims NLRB's structure violates Constitution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SpaceX lawsuit claims NLRB's structure violates Constitution
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Texas on Thursday that challenges the National Labor Relations Board's ability to regulate his company and could threaten the board's overall authority.
Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn to run for Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn to run for Congress
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn announced Friday he will run for the open House seat in Maryland, replacing retiring Rep. John Sarbanes.
Watch live: Biden to deliver first campaign speech in Pa., pushed ahead by bad weather
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden to deliver first campaign speech in Pa., pushed ahead by bad weather
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A massive winter storm approaching the U.S. Northeast forced President Joe Biden to reschedule a Saturday speech in Philadelphia that was set to cast former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.
Scholars concerned over how history will portray Jan. 6
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Scholars concerned over how history will portray Jan. 6
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Three years after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a divide remains over what people believe happened and who bears responsibility. This split has scholars concerned about how this chapter of history will be written.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Houthis disrupting Red Sea shipping have 1,000-year history
Houthis disrupting Red Sea shipping have 1,000-year history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement