Jan. 5, 2024 / 5:10 PM

Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment

By Ehren Wynder
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is undergoing cancer treatment nearly seven years after he survived a shooting in 2017. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is undergoing cancer treatment nearly seven years after he survived a shooting in 2017. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 ranking House Republican, is undergoing a stem cell-transplant as he battles cancer, his office said Friday.

Scalise, of Louisiana, will be away from Washington until February to receive the treatment.

"Last month, leader Scalise successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive response. It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem-cell transplant," his office said in a statement, describing the transplant process as a "significant milestone in his battle against cancer."

Scalise was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a treatable form of blood cancer, in August. Since undergoing chemotherapy, he has worn a mask around others while working in the Capitol.

Once the procedure is complete, Scalise will be able to work remotely before returning to Washington next month, his office said.

Scalise's absence reduces the GOP's majority in the House from three to two, meaning Republicans can only lose two votes on any partisan measures when the chamber convenes next week, assuming all members are present and vote with their party.

Congress is preparing to vote on two key measures in the Republican leader's absence. Lawmakers must fund some government agencies by Jan. 19 or risk a partial government shutdown, and Democrats still have to strike a border security deal with Republicans to unlock additional aid for Ukraine.

To make matters more difficult for Republicans, Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio is preparing to leave the House on Jan. 21, leaving them down a vote in the narrowly divided body. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., however, is set to resign Feb. 2, which will give Republicans some relief.

Congress is set to hold a special election to fill the seat of disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., next month.

Scalise is revered among his colleagues, having also survived a near-death experience in 2017 when a gunman shot him at a practice session for the annual congressional baseball game.

