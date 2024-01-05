Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event

A Florida venue Thursday canceled an event featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that was to include a "private briefing" for "Super VIPs" on the Jan. 6 deadly pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida venue canceled an event featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to commemorate the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was to include a Jan. 6 "private briefing" for "Super VIPs" who paid $1,000 for a signed copy of Greene's book, MTG. The venue barred the event after learning its purpose was not just a book signing as she had claimed. Advertisement

The Republican Party of Osceola County was to host the event scheduled for Saturday but in a Thursday statement Westgate Resorts Kissimmee canceled it.

"Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing," the resort said in an emailed statement to The Hill. "This event has been cancelled and is no longer taking place at our resort."

Details describing the event said "Super VIPs" paying $1,000 would get a signed copy of Green's book MTG plus "a special private briefing on J6 and D.C. in a closed-door session" with Greene.

In December 2022 Greene said of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power, "I want to tell you something: If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won, not to mention, it would have been armed."

After White House and Democratic criticism, she claimed her Jan. 6 comments were sarcasm.

The Osceola County Republican Party was still selling tickets to the event Friday despite the cancellation.

County Chair Mark Cross told The Hill the event was still on and the party would change venues if Westgate Resorts Kissimmee doesn't want it.

In March, Rep. Greene urged members of Congress to visit the Jan. 6 insurrectionist rioters in prison, alleging their incarceration for their Capitol attack was "human rights abuse."