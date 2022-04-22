Trending
U.S. News
April 22, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022. Friday Greene denied in court that she engaged in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- During court testimony Friday in Atlanta, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., denied that she engaged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I was asking people to come for a peaceful march," Greene testified. "But I was not asking them to be violent."

Greene is accused by five voters in her district of engaging in insurrection against the United States in the Jan. 6, 2021, violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

They are seeking to block her candidacy in the May 24 primary in Georgia under the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars from holding office those who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

RELATED Judge rules challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's re-election bid can proceed

Attorney Ron Fein presented evidence that Greene had liked a Facebook post that said, "A bullet to the head of Nancy Pelosi would be a quicker way to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker."

Asked if liking that post meant she agreed with it, Greene replied, "I do not know."

Pressed repeatedly by Fein about her social media posts related to Jan. 6, Greene often answered that she didn't recall them.

RELATED Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election

Greene's attorney James Bopp, Jr. told the judge Friday the right to vote is at stake in this challenge against Greene. He said Greene's First Amendment rights are being violated by this challenge.

"Our democracy is at stake," Bopp said.

Bopp said the voters accusing Greene of having engaged in the insurrection want to deny the right to vote for thousands by removing Greene from the May 24 primary ballot.

RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event

Fein alleged during the hearing that Greene expressed intent to engage in insurrection.

He asked Greene about a social media post where she said Nancy Pelosi was guilty of treason and that treason is punishable by death.

Greene replied, "I don't recall saying all of this."

Fein asked Greene if she believed the 2020 election was stolen from then-president Donald Trump.

She testified, "Well, yes. We saw a tremendous amount of voter fraud."

Numerous court challenges alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election failed to prove it.

Judge Charles Beaudrot, Jr. will pass his findings in this hearing on to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will decide whether to exclude Greene from the May 24 primary ballot.

