U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 2:19 PM

New Qualcomm extended reality chip aims to enhance visuals for XR devices

By Doug Cunningham
Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design glasses are displayed at the 2022 International CES in Las Vegas. On Thursday, the company announced a new chip for spatial computing devices. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design glasses are displayed at the 2022 International CES in Las Vegas. On Thursday, the company announced a new chip for spatial computing devices. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Qualcomm said Thursday its new Snapdragon chip for spatial computing devices will be used by Samsung and Google to develop greatly enhanced mixed-reality visual clarity for virtual experiences.

In a statement, Qualcomm said the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform will power crisp, immersive mixed reality and virtual reality experiences at 4.3K per eye resolution using a dozen or more cameras.

The platform will provide "spectacularly clear visuals" for room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops, Qualcomm Vice President and General Manager Hugo Swart in a statement.

Its single-chip architecture will deliver more realistic, detailed mixed and virtual reality experiences for users.

Spatial computing is the digitization of the physical and virtual worlds to blend the two into images viewed through devices that create more realistic and natural interactions with virtual objects.

Samsung and Google said in statements Thursday that they're excited to collaborate with Qualcomm using the new chip to enable new experiences for Android and Galaxy users.

The new Qualcomm chip is expected to enable Google and Samsung to compete with Apple's Vision Pro headset, expected to launch later this year.

Samsung's Inkang Song said in a statement, "With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users."

Google's Shahram Izadi said the company looks forward to continuing to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung "on the future of immersive and spatial XR."

