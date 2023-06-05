Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 5:06 PM

Apple's WWDC unveils Vision Pro headset, new laptops, advanced operating systems

By Joe Fisher
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a photo alongside the newly announced Apple Vision Pro VR headset at the company's 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a photo alongside the newly announced Apple Vision Pro VR headset at the company's 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Apple introduced its latest slate of state-of-the-art tech at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday, headlined by the Vision Pro headset.

The Vision Pro is Apple's first foray into the world of augmented and virtual reality. It will launch in 2024 at a price point of $3,499.

The headset will integrate virtual displays of familiar Apple applications with the real world, allowing users to navigate multiple tasks in an "ultra-high-resolution" system with 23 million pixels.

"Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before -- with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers."

The Vision Pro will transform many common entertainment functions, including gaming, watching movies and viewing photos, according to Apple. A description by Apple said, "Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system."

The headset will run on the new visionOS specially made for the device.

Apple introduced another new operating system on Monday. The watchOS 10 was announced as the latest software for the Apple Watch. The operating system creates new options for interacting with the watch's widgets. It also supports new exercise features to track cycling and hiking workouts.

"With watchOS 10, we've redesigned the interface, allowing users to experience Apple Watch like never before," Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of Human Interface Design, said in a statement. "The update gives users the information that matters most to them at a glance, simplified navigation, and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display."

The tech giant will roll out its newest fleet of laptops this month, starting with the 15-inch MacBook Air. Marketed as the thinnest laptop ever made, the laptop uses Apple's M2 processor and features a fanless design. The 13-inch version will retail for $1,099, which is $100 cheaper at release than its predecessors.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is available to order through Apple's online store. It will be available in stores starting on Tuesday, June 13.

Beginning in the fall, Apple will release the new macOS Sonoma operating system. Sonoma will allow users to use gestures to control and navigate their tasks and utilize a broad set of widgets.

Sonoma will also bring a new update to the Safari web browser. New features will include "profiles" which will group browsing activities by relevant topics or projects.

"macOS is the heart of the Mac, and with Sonoma, we're making it even more delightful and productive to use," Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement. "We think users are going to love macOS Sonoma and the new ways it enables them to personalize with widgets and stunning new screen savers, see new levels of gaming performance, and gain powerful productivity for video conferencing and browsing with Safari."

