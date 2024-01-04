Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 4:07 AM

Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend

By Darryl Coote
Christopher Preciado, 19, has been charged with capital murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto, who was nine months pregnant, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22. Photo courtesy of San Antonio Police Department/Facebook
1 of 2 | Christopher Preciado, 19, has been charged with capital murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto, who was nine months pregnant, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22. Photo courtesy of San Antonio Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man and his father have been arrested and charged in the deaths of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend whose bodies were found last week abandoned in a car parked out front of a San Antonio apartment complex, authorities said.

The suspects were identified to reporters Wednesday night as Christopher Preciado, 19, and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53. The pair were arrested more than a week after 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto, who was nine months pregnant, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found shot to death on Dec. 26.

Advertisement

Police said the bodies were found in Guerra's car following a search for the pair that began after Soto missed a medical appointment scheduled before Christmas to induce labor as she was past her due date.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso of the San Antonio Police Department told reporters during the Wednesday night press conference that Christopher Preciado has been charged with capital murder for their deaths and Ramon Preciado has been charged with abuse of a corpse for helping his son move the bodies.

Related

"We do expect more charges to be pending," he said.

Advertisement

Moscoso said Soto and Guerra were killed before midnight on Dec. 21 in a drug deal gone bad, after which the bodies were moved to the apartment complex parking lot. There are no other suspects, he said.

Asked if there will be further charges connected to the death of the unborn child, Moscoso replied that their detectives were going to talk to the district attorney.

The arrests come after police on Thursday released surveillance footage taken a few days before the bodies were found showing one suspect, believed to be Christopher Preciado, driving Guerra's grey Kia Optima into a parking lot where he is met by a man, seemingly his father, who was driving a pickup truck.

Moscoso told reporters that data from Soto's cellphone, which was found at the crime scene, was used to locate the suspect's vehicle. After determining which house it belonged to, police knocked on the door and Ramon Preciado answered.

"He knew why the police were there," Moscoso said, adding that the father was cooperative and his son was also home.

The pair were then taken to the police station where enough information was retrieved during interrogations to secure the signature from a judge Wednesday night for their arrest, he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. calls on Security Council to act on Houthi attacks in Red Sea
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. calls on Security Council to act on Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States is calling on the U.N. Security Council to immediately take action against Houthi rebels who have been attacking vessels traversing the Red Sea trade route amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
SpaceX faces NLRB complaint for illegally firing staff critical of Elon Musk
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SpaceX faces NLRB complaint for illegally firing staff critical of Elon Musk
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX illegally fired eight workers in 2022 for circulating a letter criticizing management and company founder Elon Musk for a culture of sexism and discrimination, the National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday.
Biden administration sues Texas over controversial immigration law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration sues Texas over controversial immigration law
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors asked a judge to quash a controversial Texas law that makes it a crime to illegally cross the southern border into the United States, stating it supplants federal law and is unconstitutional.
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of court documents, with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed Wednesday. Among the nearly 200 names are Prince Andrew, who settled a sex abuse lawsuit in 2022.
Trump appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Colorado ballot ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Colorado ballot ban
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to reverse a Colorado court ruling to remove him from the state's Republican primary ballot.
Police looking for suspect who shot Imam outside Newark mosque
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police looking for suspect who shot Imam outside Newark mosque
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- New Jersey police are looking for a person who shot and killed an Imam outside a Newark mosque early Wednesday.
Fire extinguished at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fire extinguished at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon extinguished a blaze at the $6 million mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches, Fla.
Connecticut duplex fire kills four children from same family
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Connecticut duplex fire kills four children from same family
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Four children from the same family were killed Tuesday night in a Somers, Conn., house fire. They were 5, 6, 8 and 12 years old.
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, was spotted passing through Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, as it heads toward Miami for its inaugural voyage Jan. 27.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement