Jan. 1, 2024 / 11:16 AM

Hundreds of thousands gather in New York's Times Square to ring in 2024

By Don Jacobson
Revelers pack the streets in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Revelers pack the streets in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of revelers jammed into New York City's Times Square as the clock struck midnight on Monday, ringing in 2024 with songs, confetti and the dropping of the iconic, crystal-covered ball.

The crowds broke into wild cheers as Frank Sinatra's rendition of the song "New York, New York" was broadcast over speakers and 3,000 pounds of purple and yellow confetti fluttered down among the crowd at midnight.

At 11:59 p.m., the 12-foot ball, covered with 2,688 crystal triangles, began its descent to the delight of the thongs gathered in the New York hot spot.

The climactic ball drop came after entertainers including Jelly Roll, Flo Rida, Paul Anka and Yng Lvcas took part in hourly countdowns closing out 2023.

"Not a rite of passage, but just like a privilege that I think it's worth making use of," John Gialitis II of Queens, N.Y., told Spectrum News. "It is exciting just to be a part of the celebration, see all the performances and just have fun, you know?"

The New York City police department did not immediately report any arrests amid a beefed-up security presence due to the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militants.

Vehicle traffic was closed from West 43rd to West 48th streets between Sixth and Eighth avenues, along with West 38th to West 59th streets between Broadway and Seventh Avenue.

The celebrations were accompanied by demonstrations by pro-Palestinian protestors confined to streets outside the Times Square celebratory area.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through Manhattan during the day, gathering one point at Columbus Circle.

