Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2023 / 10:02 AM

Bronxville police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide

By Adam Schrader
A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in New York is believed to have killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide. File Image by Simaah from Pixabay
A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in New York is believed to have killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide. File Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in New York is believed to have killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.

Watson Morgan, 49, had failed to appear for his evening shift on Friday so his colleagues called the Clarkstown Police Department where he lived in New City to perform a wellness check, the Bronxville Police Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Bronxville and New City are suburbs of New York City in Westchester and Rockland counties, respectively, located about 25 miles from each other across the Hudson River.

The Clarkstown Police Department said in its own statement that its officers arrived at 10 Clydesdale Ct. in New City around 12:20 a.m. early Saturday morning. There, the officers found the bodies of Morgan, his 43-year-old wife Ornela Morgan, and their two sons -- who were 10 and 12 years old.

Related

"All four were found to have gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene," the Clarkstown Police Department said. "At this phase of the investigation, it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Advertisement

A handgun was found at the scene.

Morgan first became an officer with the NYPD in 2000, where he generated no civilian complaints of misconduct, records show. It was not immediately clear why the veteran officer left the NYPD for the Bronxville Police Department in 2007.

In Bronxville, Morgan rose through the ranks and was assigned to the detective division in 2014. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

"As we try to come to terms in a state of shock and sadness, we will continue to share with you what we can based on what the Clarkstown Police Department releases," the Bronxville Police Department said.

According to News12 Westchester, Morgan was expected to retire in March.

Latest Headlines

Prosecutor Jack Smith urges appeals court to throw out Trump immunity claim
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Prosecutor Jack Smith urges appeals court to throw out Trump immunity claim
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday asked an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim of immunity in his federal election interference case.
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An undercover Oakland, Calif., police officer is dead after being shot while while responding to a break-in at a business in the city's waterfront entertainment district, authorities say.
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former deputy fire chief in southern Massachusetts is dead after being shot and killed by police, local officials have confirmed.
Police identify 3 members of Mass. family found dead inside sprawling mansion
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police identify 3 members of Mass. family found dead inside sprawling mansion
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.
Prosecutors say no second trial for Sam Bankman-Fried on related charges
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Prosecutors say no second trial for Sam Bankman-Fried on related charges
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Convicted felon Sam Bankman-Fried won't face an additional federal trial accusing him of making illegal campaign contributions and five other federal charges, prosecutors say.
New York City, state beef up New Year's Eve security as countdown approaches
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New York City, state beef up New Year's Eve security as countdown approaches
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Without mentioning any specific threats, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday security is being tightened in the Big Apple ahead of New Year's Eve festivities.
Judge blocks enforcement of Iowa's 'don't say gay' law in state classrooms
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Judge blocks enforcement of Iowa's 'don't say gay' law in state classrooms
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction blocking Iowa officials from enforcing a new state law aiming to remove books discussing gender identity or sexuality from classrooms.
More massive waves predicted for California coast during weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More massive waves predicted for California coast during weekend
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Forecasters say more monstrous waves along California coast such as the ones that took onlookers by surprise earlier this week are likely to continue well into the weekend.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares state of emergency after ice storm
U.S. News // 1 day ago
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares state of emergency after ice storm
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide state of emergency Friday as a severe ice storm over the Christmas holiday caused tens of thousands of people to lose power.
Ohio governor vetoes bill restricting transgender health care, sports participation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ohio governor vetoes bill restricting transgender health care, sports participation
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have restricted transgender girls from female athletic events and curtailed transitioning medical care on Friday but legislature may override his move.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
More massive waves predicted for California coast during weekend
More massive waves predicted for California coast during weekend
Thousands of travelers stranded as flooding forces Eurostar cancelations
Thousands of travelers stranded as flooding forces Eurostar cancelations
Poland launches ground search after Russian cruise missile breaches airspace
Poland launches ground search after Russian cruise missile breaches airspace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement