Dec. 22, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden noted that individuals incarcerated under antiquated U.S. codes would have qualified for lenient sentences if they had been charged under today's laws. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.

The move follows two sweeping commutations by the president in 2022, when Biden pardoned dozens of citizens who were convicted of simple marijuana possession in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, as well as a woman convicted of second-degree murder as the result of an abusive relationship.

On Friday, Biden issued a statement announcing his latest clemency action, declaring a fresh batch of commutations for individuals "convicted of the offense of simple possession of marijuana, attempted simple possession of marijuana, or use of marijuana," he said.

"My intent by this proclamation is to pardon only the offenses of simple possession of marijuana, attempted simple possession of marijuana, or use of marijuana in violation of the federal and D.C. laws ... as well as the provisions in the Code of Federal Regulations," Biden wrote.

The move, Biden said, aimed to eliminate "needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities" by releasing individuals who have been incarcerated for minor drug crimes often motivated by addiction.

He noted that individuals incarcerated under antiquated U.S. codes would have qualified for lenient sentences if they had been charged under today's laws.

"Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either," Biden said. "That's why I continue to urge governors to do the same with regard to state offenses and applaud those who have since taken action."

Previously, the White House expressed support for ending racial disparities in sentencing for offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine, which would serve to address the systemic issue of minorities facing stiffer penalties for equal amounts of drugs.

"America was founded on the principle of equal justice under law," Biden said. "Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect this core value that makes our communities safer and stronger."

Biden added that the pardon does not extend to individuals who are non-citizens or who were not lawfully present in the United States when they were charged.

In the statement, Biden did not disclose the names of the individuals he pardoned, but said Attorney General Merrick Garland would vet the individual requests and issue the official government pardon certificates in the coming days.

