Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Gallup: President Joe Biden grapples with 39% job approval rating at year's end

By Ehren Wynder
President Joe Biden's historically low job approval rating poses a tough challenge for him to remain in the White House in 2024. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden's historically low job approval rating poses a tough challenge for him to remain in the White House in 2024. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will enter 2024 with a persistently low job approval rating, according to year-end polling conducted by Gallup.

According to a Gallup December poll, Biden's job approval rating stands at 39%, marking a slight improvement from 37% in November, but it doesn't spell well for his re-election campaign, as this is the fifth time his rating was below 40% in 2023.

Advertisement

CNN's Poll of Polls gave similar numbers, claiming 38% approval and 58% disapproval for Biden in December.

According to Gallup, while Republicans' ratings of Biden have firmly remained in the single digits since August 2021, independents' ratings have varied. After hitting a record-low 27% in November, approval of Biden among independents is up to 34% this month. Democrats' approval of the president is down to 78% from 83% last month.

Americans' confidence in the economy improved slightly in December but remains negative, according to Gallup. About four in five adults rated current economic conditions as only fair (33%) or poor (45%). Only 3% described conditions as excellent, and 19% described it as good. Additionally, 68% of Americans said the economy is getting worse, 28% said it is improving, and 4% think it is staying the same.

Advertisement

During Gallup's latest poll period, Dec. 1-20, the war between Israel and Hamas continued after a late November pause, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Biden at the White House to ask for U.S. aid in his country's war with Russia, and House Republicans unanimously voted to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Biden's current rating is worse than other modern presidents at the same point of their first term in office, according to Gallup. Donald Trump stood at 45% approval in 2019, and Barack Obama had a 43% approval rating in 2011. Every other president since Jimmy Carter had an above-50% approval rating at the time.

Latest Headlines

Cummins to pay $1.675B to settle DOJ claims of emissions defeat devices on its engines
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Cummins to pay $1.675B to settle DOJ claims of emissions defeat devices on its engines
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Friday Cummins Inc. has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle Clean Air Act violation claims.
Some Blue Ridge Beef pet food recalled due salmonella, listeria contamination
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Some Blue Ridge Beef pet food recalled due salmonella, listeria contamination
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising pet owners who bought certain types of Blue Ridge Beef animal food that it may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.
Harvard loses billionaire donor over school president's remarks on antisemitism
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harvard loses billionaire donor over school president's remarks on antisemitism
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire mega-donor Len Blavatnik said he is ending his donations to Harvard University as part of a continued backlash against school president Claudine Gay's testimony to the House about antisemitic comments.
New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging it is endangering children and that it shut down accounts that were created by law enforcement to investigate inappropriate content.
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington State was the largest grower of apples this year, producing some 90% of the nation's apples. Growers also reported apple production in the United States hit levels in 2023 that had not been seen since 2014.
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old man remained in custody by the Richmond Police in Virginia after a shooting at a hospital left one patient injured early Friday.
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- PCE consumer core inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 3.2% in November from a year ago, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Travel insiders are predicting that people will plan solo adventure trips in the New Year, travel to Europe more and try out new things like 3D printed food.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement