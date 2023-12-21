Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Cruiseline popularity, profits hit record growth in 2023

By Dana Forsythe
Carnival Cruiseline recorded record profits over the last year and is reporting that most of its cruises are booked for 2024. Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruiseline
1 of 2 | Carnival Cruiseline recorded record profits over the last year and is reporting that most of its cruises are booked for 2024. Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruiseline

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- More and more Americans are shuttling off to sea to unwind, leading to a surge in popularity and profits for major cruise lines, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean.

Continuing a trend from 2022, travelers are booking vacations on new boats like Icon of the Seas, traveling to new destinations like Basseterre, Cozumel, Mexico, and St. Lucia Castries in addition to a slate of private destinations, like Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas and Labadie, Haiti.

Advertisement

Global Rescue, which provides health and rescue services for vacationers around the world, conducted a 2023 Traveler Safety and Sentiment Survey in which 40% of respondents said they had taken a cruise since 2020 or planned to in 2023.

On Thursday, Carnival Corp. announced revenues hit an all-time high of $21.6 billion in 2023. The company was able to make debt payments of $6 billion, reducing its debt balance by $4.6 billion from its peak in the first quarter of 2023. The company is moving into the new year with its best booked position on record, for both price and occupancy, as well as $5.4 billion of liquidity, it said.

Advertisement

In a news release, Carnival said total customer deposits reached a fourth-quarter record of $6.4 billion, surpassing the previous fourth-quarter record of $5.1 billion, set in 2022.

"We entered the year with the best booked position we have ever seen, and now have nearly two-thirds of our occupancy already on the books for 2024, at considerably higher prices. We continue to experience strong bookings momentum across the board, with our European brands showing remarkable strength during the quarter with booking volumes running up well into the double digits at considerably higher prices," Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said in a statement.

In November, Norwegian Cruise Line reported quarterly earnings that "met or exceeded guidance for all key metrics." According to the report, the company generated a record total revenue of $2.5 billion, up 33 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

It also lowered earnings projections for the year due to disruptions caused by the Maui wildfires and the outbreak of war in Israel.

Royal Caribbean Group made $4 billion in sales in the third quarter, the South Florida Business Journal reported, with a $1 billion net income -- more than double the previous quarter's profits of $458.8 million.

Advertisement

Earlier in December, soccer star Lionel Messi signed a deal to become the official Icon of Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's new cruise line, which boasts 20 decks, seven pools, six waterslides and more than 2,300 crew members.

Messi's new role follows the recent announcement of Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF's partnership, in which the cruise line is the Club's Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rep. James Comer asks Pentagon for details on grounded Osprey aircraft
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Rep. James Comer asks Pentagon for details on grounded Osprey aircraft
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. James Comer on Thursday asked the Defense Department to give the House Oversight Committee documents on the Osprey aircraft after a fatal crash late last month.
Unemployment filings rise slightly
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Unemployment filings rise slightly
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week increased modestly by 2,000 from the week before to a seasonally adjusted 205,000 applicants.
New York City votes to ban solitary confinement in city jails
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York City votes to ban solitary confinement in city jails
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York City Council voted to ban solitary confinement in city jails following recent scrutiny over inmate deaths.
Rain, snow could disrupt holiday travel; TSA says it's ready for crowds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rain, snow could disrupt holiday travel; TSA says it's ready for crowds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Three separate weather systems could dampen the holiday weekend throughout the southwestern and midwestern United States, with forecasters warning travelers to expect delays from rain and snow.
Apple Watch sales to stop after ITC rejects bid to block import ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apple Watch sales to stop after ITC rejects bid to block import ban
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Apple will begin phasing out sales of Apple Watch models Thursday after an attempt to delay an import band on the accessories failed. 
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to reject a request from special counsel Jack Smith to issue a quick ruling on his claim of immunity in the election case in which he faces federal criminal charges.
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. House plans to expand its probe into Harvard University President Claudine Gay to include allegations of plagiarism in her academic work.
Toyota recalls 1M cars, SUVs over issue affecting passenger airbags
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Toyota recalls 1M cars, SUVs over issue affecting passenger airbags
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Toyota has issued a safety recall affecting about 1 million cars and SUVs in the United States over a manufacturing issue that could prevent the passenger airbag from deploying in a crash.
Judge blocks California law barring guns from most public spaces
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge blocks California law barring guns from most public spaces
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked a California law banning firearms from most public spaces on the grounds it violates the Second Amendment, attracting condemnation from the Democrat-led state.
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man Wednesday at New York City's LaGuardia Airport with more than a dozen 9mm bullets concealed in a disposable diaper inside his carry-on luggage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
Federal judge says Confederate statue removal in Arlington Cemetery may continue
Federal judge says Confederate statue removal in Arlington Cemetery may continue
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement