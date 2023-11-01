Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Norwegian cites Israel cruise cancellations, Maui wildfires as it downgrades forecasts

By Simon Druker
Norwegian Cruise Line cut its earnings projections during a conference call with investors Wednesday, while also confirming it will cancel sailings to Israel because of the country’s ongoing armed conflict with Hamas. Photo courtesy Norwegian Cruise Line
1 of 4 | Norwegian Cruise Line cut its earnings projections during a conference call with investors Wednesday, while also confirming it will cancel sailings to Israel because of the country’s ongoing armed conflict with Hamas. Photo courtesy Norwegian Cruise Line

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Norwegian Cruise Line cut its earnings projections during a conference call with investors Wednesday, while also confirming it will cancel sailings to Israel because of the country's ongoing armed conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The world's third-largest cruise line also announced Wednesday it beat its third-quarter earnings projections, crediting strong customer demand.

Advertisement

The Miami-based company's stock fell at market open Wednesday and was down $0.44 or 3.20%, trading at $13.16 at 1:38 p.m.

The cruise line lowered its expected per-share earnings to 73 cents for the year, down from 80 cents.

Third quarter revenue amounted to $2.54 billion.

Norwegian, which operates a fleet of 19 cruise ships, also pointed to the situation in Maui for its financial situation. The island is still recovering from deadly wildfires in August and has discouraged tourism.

The fires forced the company to alter some of its August itineraries.

"One of the main strengths and differentiators in our industry is our ability to reposition our assets, which is what we've done with the heightened tensions in the Middle East," CEO Harry Sommer told investors on the call Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The safety and well being of our guests and crew members are without a doubt our No. 1 priority."

Sommer said the company is hopeful the situation in Israel will only have a short-term effect.

Norwegian, which was founded in 1966 in Norway, also lowered its 2023 occupancy outlook to 102.6% from 103.5%.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Affordable Care Act health insurance open enrollment period kicked off Wednesday, allowing those without private insurance to renew, change, cancel or update state and federal ACA coverage.
As economy continues to strengthen, Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
As economy continues to strengthen, Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged as U.S. inflation decelerates but remains higher than the Fed's 2% target.
Danish energy company Orsted cancels New Jersey wind projects
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Danish energy company Orsted cancels New Jersey wind projects
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Danish energy company Orsted announced Tuesday that it has canceled two wind energy projects that were planned for New Jersey.
Biden nominates expert on Asian affairs for State Department role
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Biden nominates expert on Asian affairs for State Department role
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he plans to nominate administration veteran Kurt Campbell to serve as deputy secretary of State under Antony Blinken.
EPA says cleanup of Mill Creek oil spill in Kansas complete
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA says cleanup of Mill Creek oil spill in Kansas complete
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Almost a year after a pipeline rupture spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into a waterway in Kansas, the cleanup is now complete, the EPA confirmed Wednesday.
JOLTS: September U.S. job openings rose slightly to 9.6 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JOLTS: September U.S. job openings rose slightly to 9.6 million
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- There were 9.6 million U.S. job openings on the last business day of September, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares emergency as building collapse kills one
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares emergency as building collapse kills one
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kentucky Governer Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a building collapsed at a coal preparation plant killed one worker and left one trapped under rubble.
U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. businesses added 113,000 jobs in October led by the education and healthcare sectors, which accounted for 40% of the new hires, new data published Wednesday shows.
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday its selling $112 billion of bonds in order to re-finance $102.2 billion of privately held Treasury bonds maturing Nov. 15. It's a move to handle debt.
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday over the use of former President Donald Trump's name in a trademark that plays off an old sore spot for the 2024 hopeful.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement