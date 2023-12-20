Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2023 / 12:21 PM

Federal judge says Confederate statue removal in Arlington Cemetery may continue

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden delivers an address at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. A federal judge agreed to allow the removal of a Confederate statue at the cemetery on Tuesday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers an address at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. A federal judge agreed to allow the removal of a Confederate statue at the cemetery on Tuesday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia-based federal judge ruled the Defense Department's removal of a Confederate statue at the Arlington National Cemetery may proceed despite protests from two groups trying to prevent it.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Alston, who initially granted a temporary restraining order on the removal, reversed his decision a day later on Tuesday as he ruled that requests to stop the removal by Defend Arlington and Save Southern Heritage Florida did "not establish that a preliminary injunction is in the public interest."

Advertisement

The groups charged that the plan to remove the memorials violated the National Environmental Policy Act and that graves around the statue would not be cared for during the removal process.

Alston said during a hearing on Tuesday that he physically visited the memorial's site to examine the claim on graves being disturbed during the statue's removal. He said he saw "protective devices" placed above the nearby graves to protect them.

Related

"I saw nothing to suggest anything was being compromised at all," Alston said. "I saw great respect."

"Plaintiffs' complaints regarding the removal efforts being likely to damage the gravesites are misinformed or misleading," Alston's order said.

Advertisement

The memorial, commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1914, depicts a Black woman holding the baby of a White Confederate officer and an enslaved man accompanying his enslaver into battle.

The Pentagon moved to dismantle the monument last year after a recommendation from a commission established by Congress to review military facilities celebrating the Confederacy.

Alston claimed the lawsuits essentially sought to "place this court at the center of a great debate" between those who support the Confederacy and those who oppose it.

Latest Headlines

Congress ends 2023 as most inactive year since Great Depression
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Congress ends 2023 as most inactive year since Great Depression
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The 118th Congress is nearing the end of its first year by hitting a historical mark for inactivity: The U.S. House and Senate have passed 22 pieces of legislation, the lowest tally since the Great Depression.
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The crash of a Philadelphia news helicopter late Tuesday has left the pilot and a news photographer dead, television station WPVI-TV said.
Atlanta tops list of 'Best Cities for Christmas'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atlanta tops list of 'Best Cities for Christmas'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- People may think that New York is the best place to spend Christmas, a concept popularized by movies and TV. But, according to a new study, one major Southern city takes the No. 1 spot for Christmas cheer.
FTC bans Rite Aid facial recognition over 'reckless' use
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC bans Rite Aid facial recognition over 'reckless' use
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Federal Trade Commission order Tuesday banned Rite Aid from using artificial intelligence facial recognition surveillance technology for five years because it falsely tagged women and people of color as shoplifters.
Biden to visit Wisconsin to highlight federal investments in Black business ownership
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to visit Wisconsin to highlight federal investments in Black business ownership
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee, Wis., to highlight the growth of Black business ownership under his administration, and to call attention to federal investments in Black-owned firms to remove lead pipes.
Congressional panel demands release of detained Chinese #MeToo activist
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Congressional panel demands release of detained Chinese #MeToo activist
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Congress' China human-rights watchdog has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of a Chinese #MeToo rights activist who has been in detention for three years.
New York establishes commission on slavery reparations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York establishes commission on slavery reparations
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- New York became the second state to create a commission to study reparations and racial justice for those whose ancestors suffered from slavery.
Senate approves remaining military promotions blocked by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate approves remaining military promotions blocked by Sen. Tuberville
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Tuesday evening unanimously confirmed the promotions of nearly a dozen military members who remained blocked for months by Sen. Tommy Tuberville's protest against the military's abortion policies.
Rep. Scott Perry ordered to disclose nearly 1,700 documents in Jan. 6 investigaiton
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Scott Perry ordered to disclose nearly 1,700 documents in Jan. 6 investigaiton
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that Rep. Scott Perry must disclose nearly 1,700 communication documents to government agents investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has formally submitted his resignation from Congress, ending the Republican lawmaker's near 20-year political career.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement