Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 11:03 AM

Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China

By A.L. Lee
Despite issues that remain between the U.S. and China, Yellen sought to emphasize that there is room for the superpowers to work together on fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, and financial crimes, especially amid the surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Despite issues that remain between the U.S. and China, Yellen sought to emphasize that there is room for the superpowers to work together on fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, and financial crimes, especially amid the surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday discussed strategies for the United States to strengthen economic ties with China following a year of rancor between the world powers.

Despite issues that remain between the superpowers, Yellen sought to emphasize that there is room for the U.S. and China to work together on fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, and financial crimes, especially amid the surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

Yellen gave the remarks during a talk at the U.S-China Business Council's 50th Anniversary Dinner in Washington, as part of a broader effort by the administration to reengage with Beijing after months of tensions.

"Continuing to stabilize our relationship to prevent escalation won't make news," she said. "But our economies, our people -- and, again, also economies and people around the world -- will be safer and more secure."

Advertisement

The gathering served to build on Yellen's visit to China in July when the Treasury Department launched new economic commitments with the communist government.

"This is what it means for the U.S. and China to build and responsibly manage our relationship," she said, adding that she would visit China again before the end of her term.

In the speech, Yellen called attention to President Joe Biden's talks with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco last month, as well as a previous meeting between Biden and Xi in Indonesia in November last year, which had led to more open communications with China in recent months.

In November, Yellen also met with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, to discuss lingering differences between the world's two biggest economies, such as market access, as the governments try to reach compromises on several fronts that threaten to upset relations again.

Yellen acknowledged the history of acrimony beneath the surface of the superpowers, while both nations maintained tit-for-tat punitive measures along the supply chain that ultimately serve to raise prices on consumers or cause panic on financial markets.

Advertisement

The United States has also taken actions to limit China's involvement in the manufacturing of not only its critical infrastructure but that of its allies, while also restricting Beijing's access to U.S.-made technology, citing national security concerns.

At the same time, Beijing has enforced retaliatory measures against many U.S. companies operating in China.

Yellen emphasized Washington's commitment to continue exerting pressure on Beijing regarding how it handles its finances, noting that China makes up nearly 20% of the global economy, which highlighted the impact of Beijing's policy decisions on the world stage.

Yellen also said collaboration with Beijing was now one of the administration's highest priorities, particularly in partnership to address climate change, but also as China was dealing with growing debt, and a struggling housing market as many young Chinese were also struggling to find jobs.

"Understanding China's plans, especially how China intends to respond to challenges with local government debt and the real estate market or how it might react if unexpected weaknesses in its economy should arise, is crucial for those of us charged with policymaking in the United States," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday to try to move his Georgia election racketeering case to the federal courts.
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A small airplane crashed into Interstate 26 in North Carolina Wednesday.
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector.
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
Shovels have gathered dust and snow blowers have lain dormant for nearly two years in some of the major cities in the Northeast, a snow drought that could finally come to an end this winter.
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors plans to lay off 1,314 workers in January at two Michigan factories related to electric pickup production delays at the Orion Assembly plant.
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's GOP presidential primary ballot amid efforts to disqualify him over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Besides being the only woman seeking the GOP nomination for president, Nikki Haley stands out for her positions on abortion and other key issues - taking a "common sense" approach that seems to be resonating with voters.
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted the Malas Mañas Mexican criminal organization and its members with sanctions and an indictment on accusations of human smuggling and narcotics trafficking.
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Following months of delays, the demolition of a home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November of last year will begin this month, school officials said.
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court has again rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to strike down a partial gag order that bars him and his staff from speaking publicly about the presiding judge's staff in the civil fraud case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement