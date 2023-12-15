1 of 3 | The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to release thousands of documents from the school’s investigation of now-convicted sex predator Dr. Larry Nassar. File Photo by Rena Laverty/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to release thousands of documents from the school's investigation of now-convicted sex predator Dr. Larry Nassar. The board voted unanimously to release more than 6,000 pages, after multiple requests by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Advertisement

"The students, the MSU community at large, and most importantly, the victims of Larry Nassar have long been owed this transparency. I am encouraged to see the MSU Board of Trustees finally make the right decision on a long-promised, and long-delayed, measure of transparency," Nessel said in a statement issued through her office Friday.

"We appreciate the opportunity to review these documents and will reopen and expedite our investigation as soon as they are received."

Nessel had repeatedly sought the release of the university's documents but was stonewalled by the institution, located in East Lansing, Mich.

"Whereas in April 2023, the attorney general made a new request that the university release to the attorney general in full all documents not previously released in response to the warrant," Michigan State Vice Chair Dan Kelly said during the board's vote. "The university desires to cooperate and provide finality in the matter."

Nassar is currently serving a prison term of between 40 and 175 years for multiple cases of sexual assault involving gymnasts at the school as well as with the USA Gymnastics.

Nassar worked for both during an extended career that included treating U.S. Olympic gymnasts at the governing body's training center.

The 60-year-old lost his final appeal in front of the Michigan Supreme Court in June of 2022.

Nassar, a Michigan native was first convicted on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, a first-degree felony in 2018.

Michigan State last week hired Kevin Guskiewicz as its newest president.

Guskiewicz is due to start in March, but the school did not say that factored into its decision.